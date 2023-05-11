More than 10,000 Madison-area college students will receive degrees this weekend over a two-day span starting Friday.
Madison Area Technical College and UW-Madison doctoral, medical professionals and master of fine arts students will be first, with ceremonies starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Dane County Coliseum at the Alliant Energy Center and the Kohl Center, respectively.
A much larger swath of students — UW-Madison bachelor's, master's and law school graduates, as well as Edgewood College students — will graduate Saturday just about a mile away from one another, at Camp Randall and the Edgewood College campus.
UW-Madison will confer 8,625 degrees and expects 7,700 students to participate in commencement ceremonies. On Friday, the university also will bestow an honorary degree on Cecil Garvin, a Ho-Chunk elder who is one of few remaining tribal members fluent in the language, who has taught classes on it with his son, Henning Garvin.
UW-Madison's Saturday morning commencement will feature a 90-minute ceremony featuring former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, who was the first Black person to hold the role, serving in former President Barack Obama's administration. He also held federal roles under former presidents Bill Clinton and Ronald Reagan.
Edgewood College's ceremonies, held a few hours later Saturday, will confer bachelor's degrees to 174 and 91 master's and doctoral degrees, respectively. The first commencement starts at noon for Edgewood College, but festivities start at 9 a.m., with a liturgy followed by a brunch.
Fave 5: Reporter Kimberly Wethal shares her favorite stories of 2022
In the weeks before I joined the Wisconsin State Journal in September, I was told this: Remember that a higher education institution is like their own city. It has its own character and struggles, defined by the students who learn there and the faculty who teach them.
I have seen this over and over again, and it was particularly clear when I visited UW-Platteville at Richland a week after the University of Wisconsin System ordered degree-fulfilling classes to cease because of low enrollment. During my visit, I found many of the devastated students to be emotionally invested in their campus community — and committed to saving it.
It's why Richland Center grieving the loss of its once-vibrant campus is my top story of 2022.
UW-Madison has its own slate of issues. There, a growing population is pitted against on- and off-campus housing availability. I wrote about the tactics used to clear returning students out of the dorms to make room for freshmen, and the frenzy that ensued as students put their lives on hold to secure housing for next fall.
At Madison Area Technical College, a key issue is how to alleviate barriers their students face just to get into the classroom. Finding adequate child care is one of them — I wrote about the efforts to expand future access at the Goodman South Campus and its four rural campuses.
Much of my beat is hard news, but some of my favorite stories are features of students who make up the character of campus. I wrote about Kirstan Gimse, the student commencement speaker who's achieving her dream of being a scientist that she saw as unattainable.
I'm looking forward to diving deeper into the beat in 2023 and am so grateful for the support of State Journal subscribers that allows me to be one of the few reporters in the state dedicated solely to covering higher education.
After budget cuts and consolidations, the campus' enrollment is down 90% from 2014, and UW-Platteville was ordered to shutter the campus.
With record enrollment contributing to the housing crunch, UW-Madison lured students out of dorms by offering incentives to live elsewhere.
Management companies are seeing some of their housing in prime areas sell out three to four weeks faster than previous years.
A new Early Learning Center that opened in 2021 at MATC's Truax campus doubled capacity, and a facility at the Goodman South campus could be next.
UW-Madison doctorate student Kirstan Gimse found the courage to go back to school a decade ago from a chemistry professor she would wait on.