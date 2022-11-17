Three Madison Police Department employees arrested in past two weeks

Three Madison Police Department employees have been arrested for off-duty incidents within the past two weeks, a spokesperson said Thursday.

Cary House, a Madison officer who was suspended without pay for 30 days in 2013 for discharging a firearm while intoxicated, was charged Nov. 8 in Columbia County with battery, disorderly conduct and strangulation and suffocation, a felony, stemming from domestic abuse, according to court records.

House, 42, of Pardeeville, was in jail on a $2,000 signature bond. A hearing is scheduled for Dec. 5.

The three arrests involve separate incidents that occurred while the employees were off-duty, police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said. He said the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office had two of the cases and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office had the other.

"The Madison Police Department is not the investigating law enforcement agency in any of these matters, and the release of names of parties involved in the investigations is within the purview of the investigating agencies," Lisko said.