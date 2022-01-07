Ticket sold in Green Bay area splits $632 million Powerball jackpot

The winners have a cash option of splitting $450 million. The jackpot was one of the largest in the history of the Powerball game, but it didn't rank among the Top 10 largest in U.S. lottery history. Each ticket is worth $225.1 million cash, or an annuitized $316.3 million, both before taxes, Powerball said.

In the drawing there were also 14 other tickets that won several million dollars.

CNN reported that it was the first time someone has hit the jackpot since Oct. 4, which was 40 drawings ago.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.