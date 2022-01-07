Ticket sold in Green Bay area splits $632 million Powerball jackpot

Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin and California were winners of the latest jackpot and will split $632 million, officials said.
The Wisconsin Lottery said Thursday the winning ticket in its state was sold at a Citgo convenience store on Packerland Drive in the Green Bay suburb of Ashwaubenon. Jackson Pointe Citgo will receive $100,000 for selling the ticket.
The winner has not yet come forward, according to Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin.
The winning ticket in California was sold at a 7-Eleven in Sacramento, the California Lottery said.
The winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot drawn Wednesday night were 6, 14, 25, 33 and 46. The Powerball was 17.