Ticket sold in Green Bay area splits $632 million Powerball jackpot

  • Updated
Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin and California were winners of the latest jackpot and will split $632 million, officials said.

The Wisconsin Lottery said Thursday the winning ticket in its state was sold at a Citgo convenience store on Packerland Drive in the Green Bay suburb of Ashwaubenon. Jackson Pointe Citgo will receive $100,000 for selling the ticket.

The winner has not yet come forward, according to Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin.

The winning ticket in California was sold at a 7-Eleven in Sacramento, the California Lottery said.

The winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot drawn Wednesday night were 6, 14, 25, 33 and 46. The Powerball was 17.

The winners have a cash option of splitting $450 million. The jackpot was one of the largest in the history of the Powerball game, but it didn't rank among  the Top 10 largest in U.S. lottery history. Each ticket is worth $225.1 million cash, or an annuitized $316.3 million, both before taxes, Powerball said.

In the drawing there were also 14 other tickets that won several million dollars.

CNN reported that it was the first time someone has hit the jackpot since Oct. 4, which was 40 drawings ago.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

