Timeline: Kathy Hochul's political career
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul tours Jacobs School of Medicine (copy)

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul began her political career in 1984 when she joined the Washington staff of Rep. John J. LaFalce, D-Town of Tonawanda, as a legislative assistant and legal counsel.

 James P. McCoy/News file photo

Kathleen Courtney Hochul timeline

1958: Born in Buffalo.

1976: Graduated from Hamburg High School.

1980: Graduated from Syracuse University, where she was active in student government.

1983: Graduated from law school at Catholic University in Washington, D.C.

1984: After working as a lawyer in private practice, joined the Washington staff of Rep. John J. LaFalce, D-Town of Tonawanda, as a legislative assistant and legal counsel.

1984: Married William J. Hochul Jr., a lawyer who later served as U.S. attorney in Buffalo. They have two children.

1986: Joined the office of Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, D-N.Y., as a legislative assistant and attorney on staff.

1991: Moved back to Hamburg with her family.

1994: Appointed to a vacancy on the Hamburg Town Board, where she would serve for 13 years.

1998: Helped launch campaign calling for removal of Thruway toll barriers, notably the one in Lackawanna.

2003: Named chief deputy in the Erie County Clerk's Office.

2007: Named by Gov. Eliot Spitzer to replace her boss, David Swarts, as Erie County clerk, before winning election to the post in 2010.

2011: Won a special election for a House seat representing the 26th District.

2012: Lost a reelection fight to Republican Chris Collins.

2013: Hired as vice president for government relations at M&T Bank.

2014: Tabbed as Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's choice for lieutenant governor and, despite grumbling about a conservative voting record from some liberal Democrats, won election to the post that November.

2018: Reelected as lieutenant governor despite primary challenge from a progressive New York City Council member.

2020: Cuomo named Hochul to oversee the reopening of Western New York's economy in midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. But she played little if any role in setting policies or making decisions. 

2021: State and national attention settled on Hochul following disclosure of sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo.

Aug. 10, 2021: Cuomo resigns; Hochul to become the state's first woman governor "in 14 days."

