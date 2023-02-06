A Tomah man on Friday was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for a methamphetamine dealing conspiracy, authorities reported.

Victor Pennington, 27, was sentenced to the prison term and then 5 years of supervised release by Judge William M. Conley for distributing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine as part of a conspiracy, U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea said in a statement.

Pennington came under investigation in January 2021 and police used confidential informants to purchase more than 100 grams of meth from Pennington or co-defendant Lucas Ellwart on three occasions. Police also determined that Pennington used Kyle Ritchie to purchase guns on his behalf, O’Shea said.

Pennington is prohibited from possessing or buying firearms due to several felony convictions, including two Wisconsin convictions related to methamphetamine from 2019, O’Shea said.

Pennington was arrested following a 33-mile high-speed pursuit in September 2021 that began when police tried to pull him over on his return from Minnesota, where they believed he had purchased a large quantity of meth, amphetamine, O’Shea said.

During the pursuit, he instructed Ellwart, who also was in the car, to throw meth out of the window. Police later recovered more than 700 grams of meth along the route of the chase, O’Shea said.

Conley sentenced Ellwart in October to six years in prison for distribution of meth, and Ritchie in September to two years in prison for making false statements during the purchase of a firearm, which he provided to Pennington, O’Shea said.

The charge against Pennington was a result of an investigation conducted by the FBI’s Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force comprised of investigators from FBI, Marathon County Sheriff's Office, Wausau Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Everest Metro Police Department, Wisconsin's National Guard Counterdrug Program, and the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Taylor Kraus handled the prosecution.

The cities with the most break-ins and burglaries Cities With the Most Break-Ins / Burglaries Over the past decade burglary and larceny rates have declined Daytime break-ins of homes are most common Southern states experience the most property crime Small and midsize cities with the most burglaries 15. Dallas, TX 14. Houston, TX 13. Las Vegas, NV 12. Columbus, OH 11. Minneapolis, MN 10. Milwaukee, WI 9. Wichita, KS 8. Kansas City, MO 7. Oklahoma City, OK 6. Bakersfield, CA 5. Seattle, WA 4. Baltimore, MD 3. Detroit, MI 2. Tulsa, OK 1. Memphis, TN