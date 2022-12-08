 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tomah man gets 78 months in federal prison for meth dealing, authorities say

Judge's red gavel generic file photo

A Tomah man on Wednesday was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison for dealing methamphetamine, authorities reported.

Stephen Thompson, 57, was sentenced by Judge William M. Conley on a charge of possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Thompson pleaded guilty to the charge on Aug. 31, U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea said in a statement.

Thompson received nine packages containing methamphetamine in the mail from Arizona at various addresses in the Tomah area. U.S. Postal inspectors executed search warrants on parcels sent from Arizona and addressed to “Stephen Thompson” at an address in Sparta on Nov. 15, 2021, and Tomah on March 17. The former contained a pound of methamphetamine and latter about 220 grams of methamphetamine, O’Shea said.

Thompson was arrested on March 17 after taking possession of the parcel, O’Shea said.

Thompson’s criminal history dates to 1992 and includes six drug-related felonies as well as prior felony convictions for burglary and theft, O’Shea said.

The case was a joint investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, U.S. Postal Service – Office of the Inspector General, Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and West Central Metropolitan Enforcement Group. The prosecutor was Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Wegner.

