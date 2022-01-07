Tommy Thompson announces he will step down as UW System president mid-March

Tommy Thompson announced that his last day leading the University of Wisconsin System will be March 18.

His resignation announcement came Friday, the same day that a committee of UW Board of Regents members meet to select finalists in the presidential search.

Thompson, a former four-term Republican governor who turned 80 in November, agreed to serve as interim System president beginning July 1, 2020. It was a turbulent time for the System, with UW campuses trying to reopen that fall for the first time since March and just a weeks after a search to identify President Ray Cross's successor failed.

In Thompson's resignation letter to Regents President Ed Manydeeds, he opened with "I love Wisconsin," went on to tout some of his accomplishments and said he will spend his last 10 weeks advancing the System's legislative agenda, visiting campuses and preparing for the presidential transition.

As interim president, Thompson leaned on his expertise as a former U.S. Health and Human Services secretary to manage the pandemic's effect on campuses. He secured testing, promoted vaccinations and mandated masks.

Thompson also tried to improve the System's relationship with the Republican controlled-Legislature. Tuition-setting-authority was returned back to the Regents last summer. And when a GOP-controlled committee tried controlling campus-level COVID-19 policies, Thompson stood his ground. Republican legislative leaders haven't sued in the more than six months since the standoff.

"Tommy Thompson was the right man at the right time," Manydeeds said in a statement. "His leadership has helped carry us through a pandemic and set the standard for managing during a crisis."

