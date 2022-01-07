Tommy Thompson will step down as UW System president mid-March

Tommy Thompson, who has led the University of Wisconsin System on an interim basis through one of its most challenging chapters, said he will step down from his presidential post March 18.

He announced his resignation on Friday, the same day that a committee met to select finalists in the search for his successor. The group expects to conduct interviews this month and name its pick in early February, leaving a short window of time for transition especially if an external candidate is selected.

Asked about the timing between Thompson's resignation and when a new president would start, System spokesperson Mark Pitsch said the board is aware of this possibility and will make decisions when the time comes. He said it's not uncommon to have an interim leader serve during the transition to a new president.

Thompson, a former four-term Republican governor who turned 80 in November, took over as interim president on July 1, 2020, a time when it was unclear if UW campuses would even reopen that fall due to COVID-19.

Then-Regents President Drew Petersen convinced Thompson to take the job in the days after a search to find a replacement for President Ray Cross failed. Petersen and others on the board have joked that it was the "most successful failed search" in higher education's history because it led to Thompson's hire.

UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank said Thompson stepped in at "a critical moment" and has provided "strong and decisive leadership."

As interim president, Thompson leaned on his expertise as a former U.S. Health and Human Services secretary to manage the pandemic's effect on campuses. He secured testing, promoted vaccinations and mandated masks.

Thompson also tried to improve the System's relationship with the Republican controlled-Legislature. Tuition-setting-authority was returned back to the Regents last summer, though the board declined to raise in-state tuition this school year.

When a GOP-controlled committee this summer tried controlling campus-level COVID-19 policies, Thompson stood his ground. and Republican legislative leaders haven't sued in the more than six months since the standoff.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said Thompson "faced challenges no president had experienced before" and "tackled them head-on."

In Thompson's resignation letter to Regents President Ed Manydeeds, the Elroy native opened with "I love Wisconsin." He said he has been honored to serve and will spend his last 10 weeks advancing the System's legislative agenda, visiting campuses and preparing for the presidential transition.

"Tommy Thompson was the right man at the right time," Manydeeds said in a statement. "His leadership has helped carry us through a pandemic and set the standard for managing during a crisis."

