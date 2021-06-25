Tony Evers announces $142M for Wisconsin tourism, entertainment industries

Layla Moosavi, director of strategic operations for Wisconsin Youth Company, said she’s in the process of applying for the DOA grants for her organization’s summer camp and after-school programs.

She said the grants are essential for the company’s continued operation. “Just, as everyone else was, we were hit hard by COVID-19. We never stopped operating programs.”

When the schools closed in March 2020, Moosavi said her organization wasn’t able to operate its after-school programs for a couple of months, but they picked back up in last June 2020 and haven’t stopped.

They have operated at a much lower staff-to-child ratio and had to apply mitigation strategies, resulting in programs being much more expensive to operate. “It was essential in keeping our family safe,” she said.

The after-school program operated at 25% capacity for a period and then at 50% capacity, and the organization is still working its way back to 100% for its summer camps.

“We’re not quite there yet,” Moosavi said. “We’re probably going to be operating closer to about 60% to 75% capacity until we can really get back to normal times. And that’s also going to mean that kiddos will need to have access to the vaccine and we’ll need to make sure that everybody is protected.”