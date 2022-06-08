Tony Evers calls GOP Legislature into special session to repeal Wisconsin abortion ban (copy)

With the U.S. Supreme Court poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order Wednesday calling the Legislature into a special session to repeal the state’s near-complete abortion ban.
The Republican-controlled Legislature almost certainly will not follow Evers’ wishes and will likely end the June 22 session in a matter of seconds. While Evers has the power to call special sessions, the Legislature does not have to take action on any legislation during the session. The Legislature has rejected Evers’ special sessions to pass gun control legislation, provide $150 checks to Wisconsinites and expand Medicaid.
But Evers’ action to declare a special session Wednesday is one of the few options available to him as the U.S. Supreme Court appears poised to reverse its abortion protection guarantee nationwide. In Wisconsin, overturning Roe could activate an abortion ban first passed in 1849, though it’s unclear whether the law would immediately go into effect.
Citing the likely imminent court opinion to overturn Roe, Evers tweeted, “We can’t wait for this decision to arrive on our doorstep. We must act now.”
The U.S. Supreme Court has yet to issue a formal ruling. Abortion, for now, is still legal in Wisconsin.
“Wisconsin law has not changed and our pro-life position has not changed. Killing innocent babies is not healthcare,” Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said in a statement. “We will gavel out of another blatantly political special session call from this partisan governor.”
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A Wisconsin law first passed in 1849 dictates that destroying the life of an “unborn child” would constitute a Class H felony, punishable by up to six years of combined prison and extended supervision and a fine of up to $10,000. The willful killing of an “unborn quick child,” which is generally described as a fetus that has developed to the stage that it moves within the womb, would be a Class E felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and five years of extended supervision. The law includes an exception for when a mother’s life is in danger but not for rape or incest.
But Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban isn’t the only state law that could be in play if Roe is overturned. A related statute prohibits abortions after the fetus has reached viability — the same standard established by Roe — but carves out an exemption for women whose health could be endangered by continuing the pregnancy. Abortion-rights groups could argue the “health” exemption extends to a woman’s emotional and mental health.
“Everyone deserves the chance to define their own path in life—anyone who needs an abortion and reproductive healthcare should be able to access it without interference from politicians,” Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said in a statement. “We have to do everything in our power to make sure that Wisconsinites are able to access the care they need.”
A resumption of the state ban would swamp Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ efforts to stand as a bulwark between the Republican-controlled Legislature and a full-fledged abortion ban. His stance stands in contrast with those of the the Republican gubernatorial candidates challenging him, all of whom have anti-abortion rights stances. Some of them have said they do not want any exceptions in Wisconsin’s abortion ban for rape, incest, a mother’s life or a mother’s health.
On May 3, Evers announced he led a cohort of 17 governors calling on Congress to immediately protect access to abortion nationwide. A measure in May to protect abortion rights nationwide stalled in the U.S. Senate.
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin would stop providing abortions in the state unless it was determined that the 1849 law couldn’t be enforced, said Mike Murray, the organization’s vice president of public policy.
If the nation’s highest court overturns Roe, abortion access would likely disappear despite six in 10 Wisconsinites saying abortion should be legal in most or all cases.
Marquette Law School Polls conducted between September 2012 and last October found that, on average, 25% of respondents said abortion should be legal in all cases and almost 35% said it should be legal in most cases, while 23% said it should be illegal in most cases and 12% said it should be illegal in all cases. An average of 4% of respondents over the 11 polls said they did not know enough to have an opinion.