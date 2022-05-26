Tony Evers prohibits baby formula price gouging statewide under 90-day order

Vendors cannot sell baby formula at “unreasonably excessive prices” for the next 90 days under an executive order Democratic Gov. Tony Evers signed Thursday to address shortages affecting Wisconsinites and people across the nation.

Evers’ order comes just over a week after President Joe Biden invoked a Korean War-era law to increase formula production and deploy Department of Defense planes to hasten baby formula shipments into the United States from other countries. Evers’ 90-day executive order comes in response to shortages that have led some Wisconsinites to travel across state lines to find formula.

Under Evers’ executive order, sellers cannot label baby formula at prices more than 15% above the highest price they sold the product in the 60 days before Evers signed the measure. Those found in violation of the order can receive anywhere from a warning to a $10,000 fine.

“As families continue to feel the squeeze of rising costs and folks face difficulty getting supplies and resources quickly, this order makes it clear that retailers looking to take advantage of vulnerable families during this formula shortage will not be tolerated,” Evers said in a statement.

As people struggle with shortages, they shouldn’t water down formula to make it last longer or make it themselves from recipes found online, said Morgan Finke, spokesperson for Public Health Madison and Dane County.

The state Department of Health Services also recommends people avoid giving cow’s milk, goat’s milk or plant-based milk to babies younger than 1 year old. The department also suggests people check smaller stores and drug stores for the product, though many smaller Madison pharmacies and grocers say they don’t carry formula at all.

The state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection also recommends people search online for potential scams before buying formula from online retailers they’re unfamiliar with.

