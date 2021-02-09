Tony Evers proposes creating $500 caregiver tax credit

Gov. Tony Evers wants to create a new $500 tax credit to help cover family caregiver expenses, a $200 million proposal announced Tuesday that will be a part of the governor's state budget plan submitted to the Legislature next week.

The tax credit was included in budget proposals Evers announced that are targeted to help children and families, with spending on everything from child care services to Alzheimer's research.

Family care services for children through the elderly have struggled in recent years in finding enough workers, problems that have been exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This pandemic has laid bare lack of access and affordability in the systems we use to support the people we care about," Evers said in a statement. "We have to do more to make sure families have quality, affordable childcare, that we're strengthening our caregiving workforce, and investing in long-term care. These areas will be critical to our state's economic comeback."

The new tax credit would be part of more than $600 million Evers is proposing in new funding directed at long-term care and family caregivers. The Democratic governor also wants to raise nursing homes reimbursement rates by more than 11% each of the next two years, an increase of more than $240 million over the next two years.

