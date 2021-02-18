Tony Evers signs bill cutting taxes for businesses that took loans

Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday signed into law a bill that cuts taxes by nearly half a billion dollars for Wisconsin businesses that accepted loans to help them through the coronavirus pandemic.
The new law makes loans administered through the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program tax deductible under Wisconsin's tax code. The loans are already tax deductible under federal law but not under the state code. It's estimated to result in a state tax cut of $450 million by the middle of 2023.
"This past year has been challenging and unrelenting for so many, but since the beginning of this pandemic, we've been committed to providing economic relief to the folks who've been affected by the pandemic," Evers said in a statement saying he was proud to deliver tax relief.
The new law will benefit nearly a dozen lawmakers whose businesses accepted PPP loans, according to data from the U.S. Office of Personnel compiled by federalpay.org, a website built by federal employees. The Republican recipients include Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Reps. Rob Brooks, Cindi Duchow, Cody Horlacher and Gary Tauchen; and Sen. Joan Ballweg. Democrats include Sen. Kelda Roys and Reps. Gary Hebl and Francesca Hong.
The bill passed with bipartisan support on Tuesday.
Unemployment, COVID bill advances
Also Thursday, the state Senate passed a bipartisan bill designed to begin updating the state's antiquated unemployment insurance system that Evers has blamed for causing delays in the processing of claims filed during the coronavirus pandemic.
Evers signaled he would sign the bill once it passes the Assembly as soon as Tuesday.
While the bill would start the process of upgrading the state's outdated computer systems that handle unemployment insurance claims, there is no funding provided. Instead, the state would have to use federal money to begin the process and then seek additional funding from the GOP-controlled Legislature.
The backlog in processing claims has been a political liability for Evers midway through his second term. He called a special session of the Legislature to consider his plan to fix it. Republicans presented the bill passed on a bipartisan 27-3 vote Thursday as a compromise. Sens. Lena Taylor, Chris Larson and Tim Carpenter, all D-Milwaukee, voted against it.
"While I wish the Legislature would have provided the funding we asked for that we need to fix this system once and for all, I'm glad the Legislature is finally be taking this issue seriously after years of inaction," Evers said in a statement. "It's not enough, but it's at least a step in the right direction."
The measure also includes portions of a COVID-19 bill that Evers vetoed. It would waive the one-week waiting period to receive unemployment benefits until March 14 and extend limited liability from coronavirus-related lawsuits to businesses, governments and schools. Other provisions of the earlier bill that Evers objected to, like forbidding employers from requiring workers to get the vaccine, are not included.