Top Foxconn executive buys $2.18M home in Milwaukee suburb
Foxconn globe

Foxconn's 100-foot-tall "Performance Computing Data Center Globe" in Mount Pleasant is pictured here on Feb. 4. 

 MARK HERTZBERG, Special to The Journal Times

MILWAUKEE — A top Foxconn Technology Group executive has purchased a $2.18 million home in Wisconsin.

Alan Yeung and his wife, Stella Chan, bought the home in Elm Grove on March 5, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday. Elm Grove is a village in Waukesha County, just west of Milwaukee.

The 10,300-square-foot home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. It had the second-highest price tag of any home for sale in Elm Grove when it was sold, according to online realtor sites.

The sale was first reported in BizTimes.

Yeung is Foxconn's director of U.S. strategic initiatives. The company has promised to build a $10 billion electronics factory in Mount Pleasant, creating 13,000 jobs.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation denied tax credits for the company in October because it hadn't fulfilled the minimum job-creation requirements to earn them.

UPDATED: Bird's-eye view photos of Foxconn as of March 2020

