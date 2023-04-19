Dr. Tom Zdeblick, the longtime head of UW-Madison’s orthopedics department who resigned as chair last year and retired from the university, has joined the practice of 11 former SSM Health orthopedic surgeons who left to start a competing, independent group.

Zdeblick, who has led national spinal surgery organizations, has joined Orthopedic and Spine Centers of Wisconsin, which opened in Madison in February. The group is being managed by Phoenix-based Healthcare Outcomes Performance, or HOPCo.

Dr. Jason Sansone, the leader of the independent practice, told the Wisconsin State Journal in November that the group plans to build a specialty orthopedics hospital and an ambulatory surgery center in Dane County within two years. Additional surgery centers are planned, likely in the Janesville and Baraboo areas and possibly elsewhere in the region, Sansone said.

SSM Health also has been planning to build an ambulatory surgery center for orthopedics, in Sun Prairie, the organization said in a lawsuit in November against Sansone and Dr. Brian Keyes, another of the departing surgeons.

In late December, UW Health said it plans to build an ambulatory surgery center attached to its hospital on Madison's Far East Side.

Zdeblick stepped down as orthopedics chair at UW in June after Dr. Robert Golden, dean of the UW School of Medicine and Public Health, denied Zdeblick's plan to start an ambulatory surgery center largely owned by him and other UW doctors.

Orthopedic surgeons play a key role in hospital finances, with each generating an average of $3.3 million a year in hospital revenue, according to a report last year by consultant Merritt Hawkins. That is second only to interventional cardiologists, who bring in an average of $3.5 million.

Zdeblick, whose payments from a medical device maker were the focus of federal probes and spurred more oversight of conflicts of interest at UW and nationally, has said he has been paid well for good ideas that improved medical care.

Meanwhile, some surgeons from the Orthopedic and Spine Centers of Wisconsin are working at hospitals in Beaver Dam, Platteville and Edgerton.