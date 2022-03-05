Tornado kills 6, including 2 children, in Iowa

Six people were killed Saturday when a tornado swept through central Iowa, damaging buildings and knocking down trees and power lines, authorities said.
Emergency management officials in Madison County said six people died and four were injured when the tornado touch down in the area southwest of Des Moines at about 4:30 p.m. Among those killed were children and adults.
Madison County Emergency Management Director Diogenes Ayala said 25 to 30 homes were badly damaged by the tornado.
“This is the worst anyone has seen in a very long time," he said.
Typically in March, severe weather is focused over the Gulf Coast states, from Texas to Florida. For example, Texas averages 11 tornadoes in March, while Iowa typically only sees two.
