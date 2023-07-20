Severe storms that rolled through last Thursday featured a tornado in Rock County last Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

The brief EF-0 tornado that was documented near Avalon caused some minor tree damage. It featured 60 mph winds, was a maximum 25 yards wide, and had a 0.39-mile path, the Weather Service said Wednesday.

No injuries were reported.

Wisconsin now has had 18 tornadoes this year, all in southern Wisconsin and none stronger than EF-1 on the scale that goes from EF-0 up to EF-5.

Wisconsin sees an average 23 tornadoes in a year. There were 28 in 2022, including two EF-2, and 41 in 2021, including four EF-2 and one EF-3.