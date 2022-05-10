Tornado watch issued as possible severe thunderstorms approach southern Wisconsin

A tornado watch was issued Tuesday afternoon for 43 Wisconsin counties ahead of potential severe thunderstorms that forecasters say could roll across the southern part of the state starting in the mid-afternoon Tuesday through the evening.

"Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the main concerns, though a tornado or two cannot be ruled out," the National Weather Service said of the storm risk around noon Tuesday.

Around 2:15 p.m., the threat level for a tornado was elevated, with a tornado watch issued for a band of counties stretching from southwest and south-central Wisconsin, through the central part of the state and up into northeastern counties. Dane County and the surrounding area are included, but a few counties in the southeast, such as Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties are not affected. The watch is in effect until 9 p.m.

Columbia County Emergency Management Coordinator Bob Koch encouraged residents to have a plan for seeking shelter in case a storm warning is issued, citing the risk for large hail.

There's about a 40% chance that storms could develop from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. across southern Wisconsin — including Dane, Columbia and surrounding counties — with a greater risk for storms in the evening, the Weather Service said.

In Madison, there's a 40% chance for storms at 3 p.m. or shortly after. That risk rises to a 60% chance for storms in the late evening.

The scattered thunderstorms, which could be strong or severe, are expected to develop in the southwestern and west-central part of the state in the mid-afternoon, then travel into the south-central and southeastern areas a little later in the afternoon or in the early evening, the Weather Service said. The chance for severe weather diminishes around 10 p.m.

After the storm, fog could develop, with dense fog in low areas, the Weather Service said.

Counties that could be affected by the scattered thunderstorms are Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock, Walworth, Racine and Kenosha counties.

The tornado watch is in effect for the following counties: Adams, Brown Calumet, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Door, Florence, Fond Du Lac, Forest, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kewaunee, Lafayette, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Marquette, Menominee, Monroe, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Portage, Richland, Rock, Sauk, Shawano, Vernon, Walworth, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago and Wood.

The storms come as southern Wisconsin is hit with unseasonably warm temperatures in the high 80s, which is unusual for May, especially right after a chilly April. Record-high temperatures are possible this week, particularly for inland areas on Thursday.

"Remember the sunscreen, avoid prolonged exposure/stress in the heat and stay hydrated," the Weather Service advised.

