Tornadoes hit Wisconsin as National Weather Service warns of flooding to follow

In Madison on Wednesday, there’s a 60% chance for showers and storms, mainly between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., and some storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. Skies should be partly sunny, with a high near 91 and heat index values as high as 102, accompanied by southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph, the Weather Service said.

The chance for showers and storms, some of which could be severe, eases to 30% overnight, mainly before 8 p.m., as the low falls to around 65.

Thursday should be sunny, with a high near 89 and southwest winds at 5 to 15 mph turning out of the west in the afternoon.

There’s a 20% chance for showers and storms before 1 a.m. overnight Thursday into Friday as the low falls to around 59.

The Weather Service said quiet and more comfortable weather will follow, with no chances for showers and storms through Tuesday.

Skies over Madison should be sunny Friday through Monday and mostly sunny Tuesday, with highs near 78, 80, 81, 83 and 83, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 56, 58, 58 and 62.