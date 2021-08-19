'Tragic accident': 3 killed in I-94 crash struck after getting out of vehicles, authorities say

The three people killed on Interstate 94 near Johnson Creek on Wednesday were struck by another vehicle after getting out of their vehicles following a crash, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reported.

A vehicle pulling a cargo trailer was traveling west on I-94 near mile marker 262 when it veered out of control and crashed into a guardrail shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday. A second vehicle crashed into the first vehicle pulling the trailer. A third vehicle at the scene passed by, but then backtracked to give aid.

The three drivers got out of their vehicles and were struck and killed by a fourth vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials said they are not pursuing criminal charges against the driver of the fourth vehicle at this time, calling it a “tragic accident,” WTMJ-TV reported.

No names have been released.

The crash closed westbound I-94 between Lake Mills and Johnson Creek until about 10:40 a.m.

