Trail work: DNR to move boulder marking eastern end of Ice Age Trail

Hikers completing the Ice Age Trail will have to walk just a little farther starting this spring.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources plans to move a boulder marking the eastern terminus of the 1,200-mile trail about ⅓ of a mile to the top of a hill overlooking Sturgeon Bay.

The move will return the rock to the spot it originally occupied until 2001, when the official trailhead was moved to the more wooded area near vault toilets.

“Over time with the tower being there and the restrooms being there it started to become more of a landmark area,” said Missy Vanlanduyt, the DNR’s section chief for recreational partnerships. “We’re going to move it back to its original rightful location.”

Known as a “glacial erratic,” the metamorphic rock was left in what is now Door County some 12,000 years ago during the last ice age. It was later moved to Potawatomi State Park, said Melissa Pierick, director of marketing for the Ice Age Trail Alliance.

Pierick said the boulder, scarred by its glacial journey, is a perfect example of the features highlighted by the trail, which snakes south to Janesville, then north into Langlade County and west to the Minnesota border, following the southern edge of the former ice sheet.

“Along the trail you’ll find these glacial erratics -- these big boulders that are unlike the rock that is naturally in the area,” Pierick said.

Vanlanduyt said the hilltop location is more scenic, features more parking and is slated to eventually be developed with a picnic area.

“And it doesn’t have a vault toilet in the background,” Pierick said.

Jen and Greg Seymour (also known by their trail names, Chica and Sunsets) were two of the 83 hikers to complete the trail last year, finishing their two-month journey on Sept. 8 in the Door County park.

“The spot where the eastern terminus rock is currently is in a parking lot, next to a bathroom, with no view or overlook,” Jen said. “The rock doesn’t really stand out and was actually a bit hard for us to find.”

Seymour said the Ski Hill Overlook would make “an amazing terminus and finish (or start) to the trail.”

“We stopped there on our drive out of the park and it was beautiful,” she said.

