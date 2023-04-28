Crews have secured two container cars that floated away in the Mississippi River after a freight train derailed in Crawford County, officials said Friday.

Thursday's derailment between De Soto and Ferryville involved two of the train's three locomotives and 10 cars carrying a variety of freight, including paint and lithium-ion batteries, said BNSF Railway spokesperson Lena Kent. Its cause remains under investigation.

The derailment blocked the main railroad tracks in both directions, and while neither of the cars that went into the river contained hazardous materials, an absorbent boom was put in place to reduce the possibility of pollution, she said. Diesel fuel that leached from one of the derailed locomotives was contained with an absorbent boom, Crawford County Emergency Management Director James Hackett said.

Kent said Friday morning that the two container cars had been removed from the river but she later said that was not the case and that they had been "secured to the shore" and were not floating in the river.

Marc Myhre, a specialist with Crawford County Emergency Management, said the last information he had was that the two containers had been tied to a group of trees along the river to prevent them from drifting farther south.

Hackett said all materials inside the derailed containers have been recovered or contained.

BNSF is working to build “access ways” of rock and sand from Highway 35 to the railroad that runs parallel to the highway. With a waterway between the railroad and the highway, a platform must be constructed so crews can access and remove the cars. Rock was being brought to the scene from nearby quarries, said De Soto Fire Chief Chris Mussatti.

Both derailed locomotives and many of the cars have already been removed from the BNSF-owned railroad as of Friday afternoon. Officials at the scene Friday said crews still have a long way to go before Highway 35 can reopen to traffic and freight can begin moving along the rail line.

Four BNSF crew members were taken to a hospital after the derailment about 12:15 p.m. Thursday. They were treated for mostly minor injuries and released, Kent said. The most serious injury was a broken collarbone, officials said.

The Federal Railroad Administration tweeted that it was sending a team to the site to gather information and help local emergency workers. Nearly 30 state, local and federal agencies are responding to the derailment, Hackett said.

Governor visits

Gov. Tony Evers visited the derailment site Friday, surveying the scene from the air before he spent about two hours on the ground, getting an update from officials and visiting with emergency personnel, said his spokesperson Britt Cudaback.

Evers said Thursday that he was getting regular updates from the Wisconsin departments of Transportation and Natural Resources, and state emergency management officials.

“Local (responders) have done an outstanding job; this is how it’s supposed to go,” Evers said at a press conference. “Accidents are going to happen, but it’s premature to talk about solutions.”

Evers said high water from the Mississippi River and flooding could have caused or contributed to the accident, but that it is still under investigation by BNSF and the federal government.

Cudaback said Thursday that it wasn't clear if the derailment caused any environmental contamination. The DNR did not immediately respond to emails Thursday and Friday about whether any contamination has been reported in the derailment.

Representatives from the offices of U.S. Sens. Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson, and U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden also were on site for the briefing with Evers, as was state Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska. Pfaff commended the emergency management teams and local fire departments for their quick response and the coordinated approach from state and federal agencies.

“We need to make sure that we continue to recognize that rail safety is important,” Pfaff said. “We also need to recognize the fact that there’s communities and people that live along these rail lines. We need to make sure that we continue to have adequate inspection, oversight and coordination between the federal and the state or local communities.”

Thursday's derailment came almost three months after a Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. Officials there ordered the large-scale evacuation of residents and decided to release and burn toxic vinyl chloride from five tanker cars to prevent a catastrophic explosion.

Hundreds of people also had to evacuate in Raymond, Minnesota, last month after a BNSF train hauling ethanol and corn syrup derailed and caught fire.

Residents of De Soto reported a loud shriek when the train derailed Thursday.

“I live in the area and I told my wife a week ago, I said, ‘Because of all the high water, I said you watch, we’re gonna have a train derailment,’ and we sure did,” said Tim Lange of Ferryville

This is not the first time a BNSF train has derailed near Ferryville. In 2016, two locomotives and six rail cars derailed due to extensive flooding at a site about 5 miles south of Thursday’s derailment. An estimated 1,170 gallons of diesel poured into the river from a ruptured tank in that incident.

