REESEVILLE – A train derailment blocked access to the village of Reeseville for about five hours Tuesday.

The 29 cars that derailed just before 2 p.m. were carrying grain and potash. Nobody was injured in the derailment. Officials from Canadian Pacific railroad were able to open the railroad crossing at Highway G in Dodge County on Tuesday evening.

The cleanup outside the village of about 760 will continue, and the public is reminded to stay off the railroad tracks, Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said. The tracks are owned by the railroad and violators may be cited for trespassing.

“We normally don’t have this much commotion in the village of Reeseville,” Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said during a press conference.

The train derailment happened just to the west of the village and closed down access to non-residents to the village, Schmidt said. Schmidt said no one was in any danger.

“The most inconvenient part of this for the public is you can’t drive through Reeseville now,” Schmidt said earlier in the afternoon.

Schmidt said that there were no dangerous chemicals on the train.

“We are working closely with Canadian Pacific Railroad, the railroad police, in investigating what happened,” Schmidt said. “We don’t know exactly how this happened yet. We are still trying to figure that all out.”

No one was hurt, Schmidt said, but there is property damage.

“When you think about train derailments, we have a blessing today as everything is minimal besides a lot of property damage,” Schmidt said.

Chris Abell, deputy chief of CLR Fire and Rescue, said that the train was carrying grain and potash.

“There was one hazardous car that was empty,” Abell said. “It was a residual petroleum product and not involved in the derailment.”

Abell said the response from his department was quick, but it was difficult gaining access but were able to secure the scene quickly.

Schmidt said the DNR was on scene and was not able to identify any concerns.

It will take time to investigate what happened. They will be interviewing those who are on the train, but there was no witnesses who saw what happened.

Schmidt said that Canadian Pacific will be handling the cleanup and have already began bringing in equipment to do clean up.

“It’s 29 cars, and it is a mess,” Schmidt said, adding the area outside of the village will take longer to clean up.