Train engineer hit emergency brakes to try to avoid collision with hot-air balloon in Burlington, investigators say

BURLINGTON — Three people in a hot-air balloon were tossed from the basket June 1 after the balloon caught on a passing railroad car while the train engineer slammed on the brakes, federal investigators have found.

The National Transportation Safety Board released preliminary findings Tuesday in an incident that sent three people to the hospital after their hot-air balloon crashed into a moving train near Downtown Burlington.

The federal agency reported that the balloon “caught on” one of the passing train cars and that the basket was “ripped away” from the rest of the balloon, causing the pilot and two passengers to fall out of the basket.

The balloon envelope then floated about 200 feet back up into the air before landing 500 feet away from where the basket came to a rest, the investigators found.

“The envelope tore away from the basket and the three individuals in the basket fell out,” the report states. “The balloon basket was intact and found inverted near the railroad tracks.”

What remains unanswered is why the hot-air balloon was so close to the ground in Burlington when the collision occurred with a northbound Canadian National Railroad train.

The balloon was owned and operated by Lake Geneva Balloon Co., based in Lake Geneva.

But the NTSB report indicates that Burlington was both the departure point and destination for the June 1 balloon flight.

Lake Geneva Balloon manager John Trione declined to comment about the NTSB report.

The federal agency expects to release its final report on the incident within about a year.

Officials at Canadian National Railroad also declined to comment.

The pilot of the balloon has been identified as Jimmy Winder, 62, of Bristol, and the passengers were Nikolay Veltchev, 37, of Barrington, Illinois, and Elena Petrova, 36, of Arlington Heights, Illinois.

Burlington police initially said all three suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident. But all three were released from the hospital the following day.

The NTSB report states that all three were “seriously injured,” although no further details are provided.

No injuries were reported on the Canadian National train.

Burlington police were called at 8:15 p.m. June 1 to the scene of the incident in the 400 block of Calumet Street, near Downtown Burlington.

Trione later indicated that his pilot was attempting to land the Lake Geneva-based balloon on a road in a park, and that the balloon was “pulled into contact with the train.”

The NTSB’s preliminary findings state that the train engineer saw the balloon descending and he began to slow “as he did not know where the balloon was going.” When the engineer saw the balloon approach the train through his side mirror, he applied the train’s emergency brakes.

The balloon landed in a grassy area near the railroad tracks, and as the craft lost air, it became “limp” and “started to blow toward the rail cars,” the report states.

The envelope of the balloon then caught on an empty lumber car about 15 cars back from the engine.

A witness at a nearby dog park told investigators that the balloon came over the tree line, about 50 feet above the trees, and descended as if it was going to land. But the craft then continued over an adjacent street and toward the railroad tracks.

The NTSB reports that the basket was later found intact and that both propane tanks were intact and inside the basket. One fuel line was separated from one tank, the report states.

The balloon is described as a Cameron Balloons Model Z-90.

Lake Geneva Balloon Co. halted operations temporarily after the incident. The company planned to resume operations June 10, although weather conditions were not immediately suitable for flying.