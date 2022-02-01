Transgender woman held among men in Racine County Jail reports being harassed

Editor's note: This story includes mention and description of sexual harassment.

RACINE — Diamond Wade, a Milwaukee transgender woman, was held in a men’s pod for almost two months in the Racine County Jail, where she said she has faced sexual harassment and her complaints going unheard.

During a bond hearing Friday, Wade’s attorney Sophia Dolan filed a motion for Wade’s $400 cash bond, which she felt was quite high for someone who qualified for a public defender, to be changed to a signature bond. Then, it would be possible for Wade to be transferred to the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility. The motion was granted. Wade, who is facing two felony charges for alleged car theft and a misdemeanor charge for possession of marijuana, is now being held on a $1,500 signature bond. But, due to a hold by the Department of Corrections, Wade is not able to leave custody, but could be transferred to MSDF.

As of Tuesday, Wade was being held in segregation, meaning she is on lockdown 23 hours a day. Dolan is hopeful that Wade will be transported to MSDF in the next week.

Policies and practice

MSDF has clearer policies in place to better care for transgender people, according to Dolan, which is why they are trying to move Wade there.

Lt. Michael Luell, public information officer of the Racine County Sherriff’s Office, said that Racine County Jail does have similar policies in place during the intake process.

New inmates “are asked if they are gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, intersex or nonconforming and if they answer in the affirmative to any of those questions, then there’s an additional process where a part of the jail called Classification will have further conversations with them and try to determine where the appropriate housing unit would be,” Luell said in a phone interview. “We also have our mental health department speak with them.”

According to Dolan, Wade has:

Not received her preferred undergarments as a transgender woman.

Faced sexual harassment due to her housing situation.

Been unable to file complaints to outside organizations in accordance with the Prison Rape Elimination Act. PREA was passed unanimously in 2003 in Congress to “provide for the analysis of the incidence and effects of prison rape in federal, state, and local institutions and to provide information, resources, recommendations and funding to protect individuals from prison rape.”

In the jail, Dolan explained that there is what is referred to as a “vis box,” which allows inmates to take video calls from family, or sometimes, lawyers. Due to a malfunction with the technology, Wade was unable to finish filing a PREA violations report. However, Luell shared that PREA information is freely available throughout the jail.

“PREA information is posted throughout the jail,” Luell said in an email. “PREA information is posted on the walls in the hallways, on the wall in intake, on the walls when you get off the elevators, in the jail handbook, in the dayrooms, on the pockets of the jail uniforms, and it is accessible through the inmate’s tablets. All CO’s, jail staff, and contract workers receive training on PREA. Inmates can call the PREA office free of charge to make a complaint, and/or the inmate can contact an outside agency called Sexual Assault Services.”

In the pod where Wade was being held, inmates’ beds are not separate cells but rather are in an open format, with dozens of bunk beds in a larger single space.

One example of repeated, daily harassment by Wade’s lower bunkmate was described to The Journal Times by Dolan. The Journal Times is not publishing the details due to the graphic nature of the harassment.

Luell did confirm that a complaint by Wade was being investigated, but said he could not provide further comment on an open investigation.

Before being moved into segregation, Wade was supposed to have been able to ask for a female deputy to escort her to a separate area to shower. When still living in the male pod, Wade would shower in the middle of the night to avoid showering with men in her pod, as she’s been told “a female deputy is not available” every time she asked, Dolan said.

Gender dysphoria

Referring to the undergarments provided to Wade, Dolan said “It’s not this huge thing, but I feel that for somebody who is experiencing gender dysphoria, to be continued to be invalidated, it affects her.”

Gender dysphoria, according to Mayo Clinic, “is the feeling of discomfort or distress that might occur in people whose gender identity differs from their sex assigned at birth or sex-related physical characteristics.”

Dolan was concerned for Wade, stating that Wade is not only facing a struggle as a transgender woman, but as a transgender woman of color, a sentiment shared by Fair Wisconsin Executive Director Megin McDonell.

“The harms of discrimination and violence that transgender people experience are multiplied for trans people of color, especially black and Latinx transgender women,” McDonell said in an email.

Wade, however, has been receiving some support, according to Dolan, in the form of her Wade’s probation agent.

“Miss Wade was facing revocation,” Dolan said, which means her previous probation may be revoked for possibly violating one of its conditions. “She (Wade) is currently on a period of supervision. Her agent is also very aware of her transitioning, and has been very supportive and helpful with providing resources in the community with with regards to mental health and medical things like getting hormones and stuff like that,” Dolan said. “So, probation has been pretty helpful for Miss Wade and this whole incident has put that into jeopardy at this point.”

Dolan and Wade’s agent are working to come to a resolution so “Miss Wade is at least safe, wherever she ends up.”