Trial delayed for man who fired weapon in Kenosha during 2020 unrest after Jacob Blake shot by police

KENOSHA — The trial of the Caledonia man accused of firing of a shot into the air during the August 2020 unrest in Downtown Kenosha has been postponed until summer.

Jury selection for the trial of Joshua Ziminski was scheduled to start Monday morning but was rescheduled for June 21 because Ziminski’s defense attorney, Michael Barth, was reportedly tied up in another case.

Ziminiski made a brief appearance in Judge Bruce Schroeder’s court Monday in an orange jumpsuit. Schroeder presided virtually.

Ziminiski, 37, is being held on $14,000 cash bond in Kenosha County Jail. His bond was increased from $1,000 earlier this year by Schroeder after Ziminiski allegedly threatened and intimidated a witness at court as jury selection was first set to begin in January.

Ziminski is charged with felony arson and misdemeanors of obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct with a deadly weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, Ziminski and his wife, Kelly Ziminski, “participated in protests and riots in downtown Kenosha which occurred in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer.”

Ziminski was charged with disorderly conduct after authorities used a previous booking photograph to identify him as the man who fired what he allegedly called a “warning shot” into the air on Aug. 25, 2020, just before Illinois teenager Kyle Rittenhouse, who was in the same area, shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum.

Rittenhouse was found not guilty in November in that shooting death, along with the shooting death of Anthony Huber and for injuring Gaige Grosskreutz during riots that night in Downtown Kenosha. Rittenhouse said he acted in self-defense.

Police investigating the shootings identified Ziminski and observed that he was holding a black handgun, according to reports. At one point, in a video Ziminski was seen pointing the gun to the sky, and the police observed a “muzzle flash” and heard a gunshot at the same time. The Ziminskis were then seen leaving the area.

The felony arson charge was filed after a video on Kelly Ziminski’s phone showed Joshua Ziminski tossing a match into a dumpster, then asking the crowd for lighter fluid to help the fire spread, according to the criminal complaint.

Joshua Ziminski then pushed the dumpster onto Sheridan Road as police vehicles were moving toward him. His wife was seen on video adding flammable material to the fire, the complaint states.

Kelly Ziminski pleaded guilty last April to a misdemeanor count of obstructing and a civil forfeiture charge of failing to comply with an emergency order. The prosecution has subpoenaed her for her husband’s case and she was in court Monday morning.