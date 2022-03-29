Trial delayed for man who fired weapon in Kenosha during 2020 unrest after Jacob Blake shot by police

KENOSHA — The trial of the Caledonia man accused of firing of a shot into the air during the August 2020 unrest in Downtown Kenosha has been postponed until summer.
Jury selection for the trial of Joshua Ziminski was scheduled to start Monday morning but was rescheduled for June 21 because Ziminski’s defense attorney, Michael Barth, was reportedly tied up in another case.
Ziminiski made a brief appearance in Judge Bruce Schroeder’s court Monday in an orange jumpsuit. Schroeder presided virtually.
Ziminiski, 37, is being held on $14,000 cash bond in Kenosha County Jail. His bond was increased from $1,000 earlier this year by Schroeder after Ziminiski allegedly threatened and intimidated a witness at court as jury selection was first set to begin in January.
Ziminski is charged with felony arson and misdemeanors of obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct with a deadly weapon.
According to the criminal complaint, Ziminski and his wife, Kelly Ziminski, “participated in protests and riots in downtown Kenosha which occurred in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer.”
Ziminski was charged with disorderly conduct after authorities used a previous booking photograph to identify him as the man who fired what he allegedly called a “warning shot” into the air on Aug. 25, 2020, just before Illinois teenager Kyle Rittenhouse, who was in the same area, shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum.
Rittenhouse was found not guilty in November in that shooting death, along with the shooting death of Anthony Huber and for injuring Gaige Grosskreutz during riots that night in Downtown Kenosha. Rittenhouse said he acted in self-defense.
Police investigating the shootings identified Ziminski and observed that he was holding a black handgun, according to reports. At one point, in a video Ziminski was seen pointing the gun to the sky, and the police observed a “muzzle flash” and heard a gunshot at the same time. The Ziminskis were then seen leaving the area.
The felony arson charge was filed after a video on Kelly Ziminski’s phone showed Joshua Ziminski tossing a match into a dumpster, then asking the crowd for lighter fluid to help the fire spread, according to the criminal complaint.
Joshua Ziminski then pushed the dumpster onto Sheridan Road as police vehicles were moving toward him. His wife was seen on video adding flammable material to the fire, the complaint states.
Kelly Ziminski pleaded guilty last April to a misdemeanor count of obstructing and a civil forfeiture charge of failing to comply with an emergency order. The prosecution has subpoenaed her for her husband’s case and she was in court Monday morning.
IN PHOTOS: A look back at the Kenosha riots in 40 photos
An employee at the BP gas station in Necedah rescued an intoxicated driver, who was allegedly four times over the legal limit, after she crashed her vehicle into a gas pump last week, authorities reported.
Kim Mahoney, who with her husband is considered the final Foxconn holdout for not selling their property, said she has made four offers to sell. Village staff have never allowed the Village Board to vote on those proposals.
An unknown amount of animal fat plugged 2,000 feet of sanitary sewer over the weekend, resulting in about 5,000 gallons of untreated wastewater being discharged as it was cleaned up, according to a press release.
After the incident, police searched for the alleged assailant. Residents in the immediate area were on lockdown. The investigation turned up no answers, but rather inconsistences in the deputy's initial statement, officials said.
Hundreds of clerks statewide are stuck between a rock and a hard place when it comes to someone delivering an absentee ballot on behalf of another. Even within Racine County, different municipalities are employing different policies.
Joshua Ziminski, 36, of Racine, takes a seat at the defense table with his attorney, Mike Barth, during a brief pre-trial conference Friday morning before Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder.