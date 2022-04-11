Trial set in Nestlé lawsuit against contractor company blames for explosion at Burlington plant

BURLINGTON — A jury is scheduled to hear testimony in January in a lawsuit filed by Nestlé USA Inc. against a contractor the company blames for an explosion that damaged the chocolate plant.

The suit, filed in Racine County Circuit Court, states that the August 2019 explosion caused significant damage to the Burlington plant and cost at least $2.6 million to repair.

Named as defendants are Advanced Boiler Control Services Inc. and its employee, John Fox, who was working on a boiler inside the plant when the incident occurred.

Court records indicate that the defendants are contesting the suit, which alleges negligence and breach of contract.

A jury trial is scheduled for Jan. 17 at the Racine County Courthouse.

Officials at Advanced Boiler’s headquarters in Crown Point, Indiana, could not be reached for comment.

Fox, who lives in Kenosha, also could not be reached. He is not related to John Fox, a former member of the Kenosha City Council.

Paul Benson, an attorney representing Nestle in the suit, declined to comment.

According to the suit, the explosion occurred Aug. 2, 2019, while Fox was performing maintenance on a boiler inside the Nestlé chocolate plant at 637 S. Pine St.

The suit alleges that the maintenance worker allowed natural gas to build up and then combust while he was attempting to replace a switch described as an “essential safety interlock” on the boiler.

The suit does not indicate that anyone was injured, but it says the explosion caused damage to the boiler and other nearby equipment in the plant.

“The explosion caused extensive damage,” the suit states.

Nestlé alleges that Advanced Boiler was negligent in its hiring, training and supervising of Fox to perform the maintenance work. Two insurance companies also are named as co-defendants.

The suit was filed in March 2021.

According to the suit, Advanced Boiler was paid $17,490 for the boiler maintenance work.

In addition to the $2.6 million in repair costs, Nestlé is asking a jury to award other unspecified costs and punitive damages.

Court records indicate that Circuit Judge Eugene Gasiorkiewicz is planning a four-day trial in January to hear testimony and arguments.

Built in the 1960s, the Burlington plant employs about 400 people to produce Nestle chocolate candy. The plant is currently being remodeled to begin production of refrigerated cookie dough.