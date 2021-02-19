Trombone player, transplant recipient, auditor liked to hike, garden

For Diann and Mike Allsen, Cupid’s arrow came in the form of a trombone.
At Rochester Community College in Minnesota in 1976, they joined the band, both playing trombone. “I got the courage up to ask her out at the first football game,” Mike said. “I was in love with her right then.”
They got married two years later, both at age 20, moving to La Crosse to continue their studies and then to Madison for Diann’s job at the Legislative Audit Bureau.
Allsen, 63, died from COVID-19 on Dec. 17. She had received two kidney transplants, one from her father when she was in high school and the other from her brother 18 years later. The immunosuppression drugs she took, along with diabetes, put her at greater risk for complications from the coronavirus.
But she had been relatively healthy, gardening and hiking much of last summer and regularly riding an exercise bike, said Mike, 62.
Despite being careful and wearing masks, they both developed symptoms of COVID-19 shortly after Thanksgiving and tested positive Dec. 2. She spent a night at UW Hospital and got better. But a few days after she returned home, her breathing suddenly grew worse.
Mike tried to take her to the emergency room, but she couldn’t make it to the car. When an ambulance arrived, she collapsed and died.
Lifelong music lovers, the Allsens played in the Glenwood Moravian Trombone Choir in Madison. Shortly before Diann became ill, the group recorded an online advent concert.
In 1988, the couple traveled to Paraguay to adopt a son, Jeff. Now 34, he lives in Pardeeville and works in customer service at Alliant Energy. He described his mom as a loving person who hugged often and, when excited, did a little dance.
“We called it the ‘Diann Bop,’” said Jeff Allsen, who plays the trumpet, including with the Glenwood group.
Diann Allsen was devoted to her job at the audit bureau, where she worked for 33 years before retiring in 2015. Among the audits she oversaw were the State of Wisconsin Investment Board and the Department of Employee Trust Funds.
She served as a mentor to many, including Kendra Eppler, who works at the audit bureau. “That’s the legacy she really left behind — those she coached and mentored, really helping us in developing our skills,” Eppler said.
Allsen liked gardening at her home on Madison’s East Side. “Something is blooming all the time in the summer,” said Mike, who before retiring in 2018 taught music and the arts at UW-Whitewater and played bass trombone in the Madison Symphony Orchestra.