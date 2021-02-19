Trombone player, transplant recipient, auditor liked to hike, garden

For Diann and Mike Allsen, Cupid’s arrow came in the form of a trombone.

At Rochester Community College in Minnesota in 1976, they joined the band, both playing trombone. “I got the courage up to ask her out at the first football game,” Mike said. “I was in love with her right then.”

They got married two years later, both at age 20, moving to La Crosse to continue their studies and then to Madison for Diann’s job at the Legislative Audit Bureau.

Allsen, 63, died from COVID-19 on Dec. 17. She had received two kidney transplants, one from her father when she was in high school and the other from her brother 18 years later. The immunosuppression drugs she took, along with diabetes, put her at greater risk for complications from the coronavirus.

But she had been relatively healthy, gardening and hiking much of last summer and regularly riding an exercise bike, said Mike, 62.

Despite being careful and wearing masks, they both developed symptoms of COVID-19 shortly after Thanksgiving and tested positive Dec. 2. She spent a night at UW Hospital and got better. But a few days after she returned home, her breathing suddenly grew worse.