Tuition, state funding and diversity: New UW-Madison chancellor's agenda has familiar ring

Jennifer Mnookin spent her first day on campus meeting with students, faculty and campus leaders as she takes on the role as UW-Madison’s 30th chancellor.

Mnookin, who comes to Madison from her previous role as dean of the UCLA School of Law, said her primary goal is to have conversations with UW-Madison students and staff and community and state leaders to discuss ways to keep UW-Madison affordable, while also addressing challenges like accessibility, funding and diversity.

In addition to having breakfast with student leaders, touring the university’s facilities and handing out Babcock Hall ice cream on Bascom Hill, Mnookin sat down with the Wisconsin State Journal to discuss her goals, which she said start with conversations.

“I am new to Wisconsin and I want to spend time talking to lots of different people both here within the university, in the broader community and all across the state, about what they most appreciate about the university and where they think we might have opportunities to do better,” Mnookin said.

“I certainly come with some values that I want to bring to how we think about UW-Madison and I’ve certainly got some ideas, but one of the things I know is vision works best when it’s collectively produced,” she added.

Mnookin joins UW-Madison as it faces years of declining state funding paired with a now decade-long tuition freeze and recent polling that found students in marginalized groups feel less safe on campus than majority groups.

What’s more, some Republicans in the state Legislature, including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, immediately criticized the UW Board of Regents’ selection of Mnookin in May. Vos called it a “blatantly partisan selection,” despite not yet meeting Mnookin, who was unanimously chosen, including by Regents appointed by both Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and former Republican Gov. Scott Walker.

Mnookin, who spent the last 17 years teaching law at UCLA, including the last six years as dean of the law school, said she’s up to the challenge and hopes to find “spaces and places where we can work together productively and constructively.”

“I will say that as a lawyer and a scholar I very strongly believe people can work together even when they don’t agree on absolutely everything, and I also suspect that when we sit down to have those conversations it may be that some folks find that we agree maybe a little bit more than they thought,” Mnookin said.

Money matters

Mnookin said she hopes to showcase the university as an asset to the state to secure additional funding from the Republican-led Legislature, as well as pursue targeted resources through philanthropy and research funding.

Another major funding resource has been tuition. Yet, while Republican lawmakers last year relinquished tuition-setting authority back to the Regents for the first time since 2013, tuition for resident undergraduates has remained frozen for the last nine years.

“From an affordability perspective, that is a plus, but over the longer term, if we don’t find ways to balance affordability and to reinvest in families and individuals who need the help — but while also being a little bit closer to market for those who really can comfortably afford it — there are risks to quality,” Mnookin said.

“If the state wanted to invest in the university as a way of continuing to protect the lower tuition over time, that might be exciting, but just as all of us are finding, especially with inflation, we can’t buy everything we could buy last week with the same dollars,” she added.

Supporting diversity

Mnookin said she shares the concerns of her predecessor, former UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank, on challenges of diversity on campus.

The university’s 2021 Campus Climate Survey last fall found that close to three-quarters of students reported feeling welcome, respected and safe. However, the survey also found, in most cases, students of color, those with disabilities, and students in the LGBTQ+ community were less positive about their campus experience — though their responses were largely favorable and the overall results were comparable to a previous survey conducted in 2016.

“I do think that everybody wins when they have the chance to learn in a community in which many kinds of people — people with many backgrounds and people with broad experience sets and different perspectives — come together and learn together and find the places where they see the world in similar ways and the ways in which they don’t,” she said.

Asked what if she has a favorite place in Madison, on or off campus, Mnookin said she’s only spent a few days here, but had an easy top choice so far.

“If I had to pick a No. 1, it would have to be the (Union) Terrace, right?” she said. “I mean, this is an amazingly beautiful campus and that is one of the best spots on a university campus anywhere on the globe.”