Tulsa police arrest Kenosha man wanted on homicide charge

A Kenosha man charged with killing a man in Kenosha in December was taken into custody on Friday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, authorities reported.

Tiron Washington, 33, had been wanted for nearly six months after allegedly shooting and killing a 35-year-old man near 26th Street and 23rd Avenue on Dec. 10.

Police said the shooting was targeted, and that Washington allegedly shot the victim numerous times while the victim was sitting in his vehicle.

Washington was charged Dec. 13 in Kenosha County Circuit Court with first-degree intentional homicide with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon. Court Commissioner had set a $1 million arrest warrant for Washington. If convicted, he faces life in prison.

On its official Facebook page, the Tulsa Police Department released details regarding what led to Washington's arrest.

Around 10:18 am, officers responded to a Greyhound Bus Station in Tulsa. The manager of the Greyhound station reported that a man, later identified as Washington, was on the bus, and they saw he had a firearm. As this was against Greyhound's policy, they reportedly wanted him removed from the bus.

"The officer’s Spidey senses told him to be extra cautious on this call, for good reason," Tulsa Police posted. "The officer requested additional backers and made the decision to de-board the bus before confronting the subject. Once the subject matching the description was off the bus, officers approached him and attempted to make contact."

As Washington was confronted, he took off running, according to Tulsa Police.

Officers were reportedly flagged down by citizens who reported that they witnessed Washington put a gun on top of the tire of a parked vehicle. Multiple officers closed in on the area to help lock it down and a perimeter was set with the assistance of a construction crew and K-9 officer.

Washington was taken into custody without incident and later questioned by police.

Washington originally presented a fake driver’s license out of Florida and a fake social security card with the name of another person, according to Tulsa Police, before stating his true name. Washington now faces charges in Oklahoma including possession of a firearm by a felon, obstruction, false personation and possession of a fake ID, among other things.

Kenosha Police Lt. Joseph Nosalik said it's not clear when Washington will be extradited back to Wisconsin because he is entitled to an extradition hearing there.

"He was arrested on our warrant and obviously he picked up some other charges there because he fled officer's there," Nosalik said. "He was arrested on our warrant which was for homicide which was going back to December of last year."

Nosalik said Kenosha investigators are heading to Oklahoma.