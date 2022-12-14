'Turbulent' years on campus haven't altered students' perceptions of UW-Madison

UW-Madison doesn’t feel any safer or more welcoming to students than it did in 2016, according to a recent survey, but it hasn’t gotten any worse, either.

Results from UW-Madison’s most recent campuswide survey, conducted in fall 2021 and published in November, reveal that while most students say the campus’ climate is positive, students in marginalized groups are more likely to feel excluded from campus life and witness harassing or hostile behavior.

The survey defined marginalized groups as students who identify as LGBTQ and nonbinary, students of color, and those with disabilities.

International students tended to respond more positively to questions about diversity and police relations, said Omar Dumdum, a doctoral student and member of the task force that oversaw the survey. An international student himself, he said those students might have a different social reality than domestic students because their native cultures have different levels of trust in authority figures.

“International students had very positive responses, to the point where you could say that their understanding of the social reality in the U.S. is very different from domestic (students) or from the overall average,” he said.

Results from the 2021 survey are similar to results from UW-Madison’s first campus climate survey in 2016.

Then, 80% of students reported feeling safe and welcome on campus, although a smaller percentage of marginalized students felt the same. Just more than half of transgender and nonbinary students at that time reported feeling safe, for example, the lowest of all marginalized groups.

In 2021, 75% of students reported feeling safe and welcome either very or extremely often. Marginalized groups again felt less welcome; around 60% felt that way most of the time.

The survey task force of 30 university staff and students has compiled nearly three dozen specific actions for administrators to consider to improve campus climate. In 2016, task force members outlined seven broad areas for improvement.

UW-Madison conducted the 2016 survey as part of its plan to increase diversity on campus. Researchers postponed the follow-up survey, originally set for fall 2020, because during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and on the heels of months of racial justice protests, “it just wasn’t the right time to put an extra burden on our students,” said James Yonker, director for the Office of Strategic Diversity Planning and Research.

‘Progress’ hinted

“We were a bit relieved that the results had been stable,” Yonker said. “I think it might also speak to the progress and things that we’ve been doing on campus that may have acted as a buffer during a pretty tough time that challenged all of us.”

In a joint statement, Chief Diversity Officer LaVar Charleston and Diversity, Equity and Education Achievement Director Elzie Higginbottom acknowledged that large societal changes such as the pandemic and the national response to the police killing of George Floyd have served as a “backdrop to the experiences our students have.”

“It gives us a better understanding of how they experience campus on a daily basis and reinforces the critical work we’re already doing to foster a better sense of community, belonging and inclusion here,” their statement said. “We know that this is tied to our students’ academic success.”

UW-Madison plans to conduct the next survey in fall 2024, Yonker said.

Gains, losses

The university made gains in a few areas over the last five years: Students were more likely to say they feel respected by their teaching assistants and felt more positive about representing their identities in class. Eighty-three percent reported high rates of feeling respected by their teaching assistants, topping the 78% who reported the same in 2016.

Nearly half of students said they felt positively about being a voice of authority on their identities in 2021.

Students increasingly approve of UW-Madison’s ethnic studies courses, Yonker said. Students found those courses, which students are required to take to graduate, to be more useful following a 2017 evaluation that found 7% of classes failed to have a quarter of their focus on the ethnic groups being studied.

UW-Madison lost ground elsewhere, as most students reported feeling somewhat or not at all comfortable contacting the UW Police Department and are less likely to align with those they do not agree with politically.

Students’ distrust in policing was generalized, with few complaints about UW officers, Yonker said. More than half of students expressed unease with law enforcement.

“We believe any discomfort in contacting law enforcement — UWPD or any police department — is troubling,” UW Police Chief Kristen Roman said in a statement. “We’ve worked hard over the last few years to find ways to get in front of students and have real, face-to-face conversations, listen to concerns and answer questions.”

Alert system

Freshman political science and economics student Ambika Muralitharan said she feels safe on campus generally, but more so in spaces that match her identity.

A member of both the India Students Network and Associated Students of Madison, UW-Madison’s student governance group, it’s the shared experiences Muralitharan has with other members that create more positive feelings.

Asked where UW-Madison could improve, Muralitharan said UWPD’s safety alert system, WiscAlerts, focuses only on significant events, such as a fight near campus last week that led to a stabbing or Waters Residence Hall losing power a few days ago. Other issues that don’t rise to that level aren’t always communicated, Muralitharan said.

“There’s been a lot of like safety issues — maybe more communication with the police (would help),” she said. “I know we get WiscAlerts, but I still feel like sometimes you don’t know what’s going on.”

Recent incidents

There have been myriad incidents this year on or near campus that involved marginalized identities. In January, a man made anti-Asian gestures while wearing Badgers apparel at a men’s basketball game at Northwestern University; two months later, a spate of antisemitic incidents occurred in which students were harassed for “looking Jewish” and a swastika was drawn in a Sellery Hall bathroom.

Students and siblings Abdul and Safaa Mohammed Saed both said they feel safe on campus. Their journey with UW-Madison started years ago, when their parents enrolled in the UW Odyssey Project after moving to Madison from Malaysia in 2014. Their family fled Iraq in 2006 after receiving a death threat from al-Qaida.

It’s comforting to see UWPD roaming around, Abdul said.

“I haven’t encountered anything that made me feel unsafe,” he said. “I feel pretty welcomed here.”