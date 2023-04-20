WIND POINT — About a year ago, some concerned residents brought the topic of troublemaker turkeys to the Wind Point Village Board.

Wind Point residents living near Village Green Park, 215 E. Four Mile Road, had complaints about not being able to get into their homes and not being able to garden or take walks around the neighborhood.

Some said the turkeys even created difficult and dangerous driving conditions.

But nothing changed.

So the residents — along with some new ones — brought the topic to the Village Board again at its meeting April 13.

“I’ve been putting up with it for five, six, seven years, and it’s getting worse,” said Terry Maier, who lives on the 300 block of East Point View Drive. “I can’t go to my mailbox. They’re out there. They’re terrible.”

The birds have congregated in her yard and gone into her garage. She said they’ve also gone after her, her neighbors and her dog.

Maier described them as “terribly aggressive,” and said she’s seen five or six male turkeys and four or five female turkeys.

The turkeys will surround cars on her driveway, not allowing her or her guests to leave her home. Sometimes they’ll move, but sometimes they’ll charge at her.

“If you’ve got one in your yard, and you say, ‘go,’ or, ‘get,’ they come running at you,” Maier said. “They’ll come behind you and walk behind you. Even if you confront them, it really doesn’t matter.”

She’s learned they don’t like water, so she keeps a large squirt gun and her garden hose at the ready to scare off the birds.

But Maier and other residents are hoping more can be done.

“We all love wildlife, but not when you’re being attacked all the time,” she said. “We decided we’re done.”

Similar turkey issues have been occurring in Pleasant Prairie in Kenosha County, but Maier said the issues are worse in Wind Point.

Karen Van Lone, who lives on the 4900 block of Beacon Lane and used to be on the Village Board, said the turkeys are “extremely dangerous” and called them “turkey terrorists.”

“It’s very scary,” she said.

The issue

Outgoing Administrator, Clerk and Treasurer Brian Graziano noted that March to May is mating season for wild turkeys.

“Some turkeys may act aggressively by pecking, following or exhibiting aggressive behavior toward people,” Graziano said in an email. “Males puff out their feathers as they try to establish social dominance within the flock. This is a natural occurrence in nature, but it appears that the turkeys are getting overly comfortable in the presence of humans.”

Neighbors have said the issue might stem in part from neighbors feeding the turkeys.

Several village officials, including outgoing Village Trustee Donald Gloo, stressed the message that no one should be feeding the turkeys in the village.

“If there is anyone in the neighborhood who is feeding the turkeys, that’s a no-no. That’s something that needs to stop,” he said. “The turkeys will never leave if they’re being fed by one of the residents.”

Taylor Finger, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources gamebird ecologist, also emphasized turkeys should not be fed or habituated to humans in any other way.

“Don’t make them become comfortable,” he said.

Residents have also noted that people, who they call “turkey tourists,” don’t help.

These people drive up and down streets where turkeys can be found and take photos of the fowl.

Rolly Peckus, who lives on the 300 block of East Point View Drive, said the turkey tourists think it’s “beyond cute. It’s not cute.”

“It’s hilarious. It’s funny to a lot of people what’s going on,” he said angrily. “And I don’t appreciate the fact that we are just being blown off for the simple fact that you have not experienced what we’ve experienced for the past several years … I can’t shoot those critters on my property. I’ve got a nine iron that could take off a head. I fear that if I do something like that, I’m going to be arrested … It’s not nice. It’s not right. It’s very uncomfortable. It’s unsafe.”

On the contrary, Claudia Simonson, who lives on Stonewood Court, said she felt like she had to take the turkeys’ side and give them some representation.

She said neither she nor her mother, who lives on Lighthouse Drive, have experienced anything negative with the turkeys.

“I appreciate that there are other experiences with the wildlife in our area,” she said. “I would like to discourage any sort of action that would be … I would like the trustees to be mindful of any sort of permanent action against wildlife in the village.”

Village response

Outgoing Village President Susan Sanabria said she’s walked in the area where the turkeys are “many, many times” and did notice that while the turkey issue has gotten worse, they’ve never attacked her.

“I like that street a lot,” she said. “I never saw them as a problem, but I take them (residents) at their word that they’ve become hard to live with, hard to coexist with.”

Gloo has noticed the turkeys for at least three years and said he understands the residents’ “strong concerns.” He was once stopped by a turkey on the road while driving a full-size vehicle.

“They’re out there. They can be aggressive at certain times of year,” Gloo said. “I’m sympathetic with the residents. The stories they told were eye opening of how dangerous they can be. If you’re in your garden, and a turkey comes up from behind you, that’s nasty. You don’t want to have to deal with that.”

Gloo has done some research on turkeys, as has incoming Village President Alison McCulloch. They are looking into what can be done with the Wisconsin DNR and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

One possibility is a type of rehoming if there’s a nuisance turkey or flock of turkeys, Gloo said.

Another solution is collaborating with the Wind Point Police Department.

Gloo said that even though he’s leaving the Village Board, he will play a transitory, informal support role for village staff and board members.

DNR response

Finger said the state’s turkey population is “stable and very healthy.”

He has been hearing about “excessive urban turkeys,” in Wauwatosa and near Green Bay, such as birds attacking at grocery stores and knocking down senior citizens, but hadn’t heard anything from the Racine area yet.

He said that it’s up to the village to decide whether the turkeys should be removed. A municipality would work with the USDA Wildlife Services to identify what the municipality wants to do.

The village could rehome the birds or euthanize them to donate the birds to a food pantry. The bill for doing either of those goes to the municipality.

The 2023 spring turkey hunting season began Wednesday and runs through May 30. All seven turkey management zones are open for hunting.

To hunt wild turkeys in Wisconsin, you need a turkey harvest authorization, formerly known as a carcass tag or permit, a turkey license and a wild turkey stamp.

An annual turkey stamp, a spring turkey license, a fall turkey license and a fall turkey harvest authorization can be purchased through Go Wild and are included with a Conservation Patron License or a Senior Citizen Recreation Card.

A spring turkey harvest authorization can be obtained through the spring turkey drawing, or purchased as a bonus harvest authorization.

Finger called Wisconsin turkey hunting “very controlled.”

“We have a pretty good idea how many turkey hunters there are,” Finger said.

Turkey hunters can hunt their fowl on public or private land, given they have permission to access the property and they follow any state or municipal laws related to firearm discharge.

Many municipalities have laws forbidding residents from discharging a firearm within their limits.

A Wisconsin state regulation prohibits discharging a firearm within 300 feet of an occupied human dwelling.

But Finger noted each municipality has its own regulations as well.

Other tools in addition to a firearm could be used to hunt, such as a knife, but Finger wouldn’t suggest or recommend that.

The situation could get messy.

“You want to make it humane, a nice harvest,” Finger said.

