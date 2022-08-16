Twin Lakes Aquanuts win national water-skiing title, taking title in weekend competition

TWIN LAKES — The Aquanuts water-skiing team continues its winning ways by capturing the national title.

The team is also celebrating its 50th anniversary and had already won the Wisconsin state title this summer.

The national contest — officially the 47th Indmar Marine Ski Show National Championship — took place Aug. 12-14 in Loves Park, Ill., near Rockford.

It marks the Aquanuts' first national title since 2015 — and the first time since 1984 that they won both the Wisconsin state title and the national title in the same year.

The tournament featured 14 teams and more than 1,500 athletes.

In competitive show skiing, each club has one hour to present a theatrical performance on water skis.

Judges score acts by awarding points based on originality, presentation and execution.

Elaborate costumes and staging, along with music and fast action on the water, make up the show.

At the nationals

The Aquanuts were the second team to ski on Saturday, arriving at 6:30 a.m. for safety meetings and skiing at 9:30 a.m.

"Results were not announced to the anxious crowd until Sunday evening around 8 p.m.," according to team officials.

The nearly 36-hour wait for results was "exhausting" for co-show directors Justin and Lisa Mushel of Burlington.

"The Aquanuts persevered against not only the 13 other teams but also the elements and conditions,” Justin Mushel said.

It marked Justin Mushel’s second national title; he was also the show director when the team won in 2015, working with co-director Ken Meyer.

During the team's show at the competition, a fast current from the north and winds of 15 — gusting to over 20 mph, from the south — made the show execution not only difficult but intimidating for even the most experienced skier, team officials said.

Mark Gurda, one of the team's announcers, said the show's "Mary Poppins" theme this year featured gusts of winds and "maybe Mary Poppins herself sent us some good luck” with those weather conditions.

MVP honor

At the national competition, team member Cody Coffey was named Most Valuable Male Skier.

Cody, a former Tommy Bartlett Show skier and multi-time Team USA member, is a crowd favorite and performed in more than half the ski acts, Aquanuts officials said.

The team also had the highest scoring Jump Team act.

With the margin of victory razor thin among the top three teams — separated by only a few points — "this is one of the rare circumstances where every member of the team, on and off the water, can take pride in knowing that what they did right made the difference in winning," said Bob Koehler, the Aquanuts team president and boat driver.

What's next

Many of the Aquanuts did not have time to celebrate the national title on Sunday night.

As Team USA members, they were required to be in Janesville for practice in preparation for the World Show Ski Competition, Oct. 19-23 in Winter Haven, Fla.

This is the first time the U.S. is the host country for the world competition since 2016.

The Aquanuts team has six Team USA members.

A celebration show — with the community, fans and supporters — is being planned, Gurda said.

The Aquanuts next perform 6 p.m. Wednesday. That show in Lance Park is a combination junior/senior team performance.

The Aquanuts are also part of a multi-team show 6 p.m. Saturday (during Twin Lakes Corn Fest).