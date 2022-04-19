Two degrees, 34 years apart: How a Racine cook became a CNA during a pandemic

In 1987, a 22-year-old graduated from Gateway Technical College with an associate’s degree in food service systems administration/management.

In May 2021, a 56-year-old graduated from Gateway Technical College as a certified nursing assistant.

Both of those graduates are the same person: Sherry Carrion, a lifelong Racinian. The difference is that the second time, Carrion was not only finding a new career in the middle of a global pandemic, but she also did it without paying a dime.

She had spent 34 years in the food service industry, including in the Racine County Jail and in the kitchen at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

“I thought that was going to be my career,” she said.

But, she said, “the pandemic just threw me way out of the box, so I stepped out of the box … being in food service for 30 years, you get a little wore out. But the pandemic made me sit back and assess for the rest of my life. Where am I going? Is this really fulfilling anymore?”

Going back to school

When she talks about how drastically her life has changed since 2019, the emotion is evident. Both positive and negative, but almost entirely positive.

“Going back to school built up my confidence, my self-worth, my self-esteem. More than even making more money,” she said in an interview Thursday.

Her father entering into a nursing home sparked the change. She said he wasn’t getting very good care prior to his death in 2019. It was time for a change, and Carrion wanted to provide for someone else’s father in a way no one had for her dad.

She got a job as a caretaker, but was making $13 an hour, below what would be considered a living wage in Racine County. Amy Mlot — the office manager at Carrion’s employer, TheKey — formerly Stowell Associates: Beyond Home Care, which provides in-home care older adults — suggested she go back to school to become a certified nursing assistant.

Carrion said she couldn’t afford to miss work, much less pay for college education.

That’s where SC Johnson comes in.

One mission since 1911

Gateway became the nation’s first publicly funded technical college in 1911; it was then known as the Racine Continuation School. It was founded to train a changing workforce as the country’s working population moved from agriculture into industry.

When the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in 2020, other shifts in the American workforce arrived.

One of them was related to the impending nursing shortage, which has long been predicted, and the effects of which have already been seen.

“In our community, there’s a massive shortage of CNAs,” said Matt Janisin, Gateway vice president of business and workforce solutions.

According to a 2022 Wisconsin Hospital Association report, “from 2009 to 2020, only CNAs breached double-digit vacancy rates” among Wisconsin hospital professions. On top of that, “CNA turnover far exceeds every other segment of the hospital workforce.”

Concurrent shortages in the trades, manufacturing and information technology also needed to be addressed.

Early in the pandemic, Gateway President and CEO Bryan Albrecht received a call from Fisk Johnson, the fifth-generation leader of SC Johnson.

Fast-forward two years, and Gateway leaders and recent Gateway graduates are effusive in their praise of SC Johnson.

Here’s what SCJ did: Spend $539,660 to pay for 167 people, 11 more than originally planned, to pursue further education, including a $500 stipend to help each student not fall behind on their expenses while going through their respective courses. It was called the Highly Skilled Occupations for Professional Employment scholarship program; HOPE for short.

“When COVID hit and a lot of people were losing their jobs, SC Johnson knew people in the community were hurting,” Janisin said.

Back in class

Mlot was the one who shared information about HOPE with Carrion, inspiring her to go for it.

The majority of Carrion’s 80-or-so hours of education to become a CNA was spent virtually in a pandemic-shortened course. It ended with two days of in-classroom state exams to prove she could do the job; that’s where the $500 allowed Carrion to miss two days’ pay and pay for her nursing scrubs/uniform.

HOPE was “the missing link” for Carrion and others, Albrecht said during testimony during a Congressional committee hearing hosted at Parkside Wednesday, during which Carrion also shared her story. He called HOPE “probably the most influential program we had during COVID and the pandemic.”

“If it wasn’t for them (Gateway and SCJ), I don’t know what I would have done. I really don’t know,” Carrion said.

“When she first applied for the job, she was hesitant, she questioned herself, she wasn’t sure if she was able if she would be able to do it,” Mlot added. “There was no way, a year ago, she would have had the confidence to do what she did, to speak in front of congressmen.”

Other success stories

There are others with similar tales.

There’s Theresa McKinney, who spent 17 years behind the wheel of a school bus before being furloughed when schools went to remote learning amid COVID. She went to the Racine County Workforce Development Center, where “she overheard a conversation” about HOPE, according to a Gateway pamphlet relating HOPE success stories. She enrolled, got her commercial driver’s license, and now drives an 18-wheeler, making $8 more an hour than she did as a bus driver while also working full time as opposed to 25 hours a week.

There’s Reggie Helm, who lost his job in spring 2020 after six years in manufacturing, a field he started in right out of high school. He learned computer numerical control at Gateway thanks to HOPE and ended up landing his preferred CNC job with CNH Industrial.

There’s Sheila Holbus, another woman in her 50s whose story parallels Carrigan’s. Holbus was furloughed in spring 2020, lost her mother-in-law to COVID, then got hospitalized herself.

“When the CNAs were taking care of me, I thought maybe this is a field that I’d like to go into,” Holbus said. “I picked the ear of every CNA there. I’ve never been in the health field before, I’ve always been a cook,” she said in a statement.

She looked into Gateway’s CNA program and found out about HOPE: “It was a financial lifesaver … it was like a godsend,” she said.

Still cooking a little

So where’s Carrion now? Taking care of someone’s dad, and making considerably more money.

She is one of five caretakers who take turns working full-time each week taking care of a 94-year-old man in his Racine home; all of his children live out of state.

“Why is it so good? Because I get to not only take care of somebody’s family member … I get to be this man’s family. I get to be part of this man’s family,” she said.

Mlot added: “The compassion and passion she has is something we look for in all of our caregivers.”

Plus, her three decades as a cook haven’t gone to waste. Last week, she made cookies for the 94-year-old, and he got to decorate them.

