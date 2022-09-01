Two injured in three-truck crash near Platteville; highway closed for more than 5 hours

Two people were injured Thursday near Platteville in a crash involving three trucks that closed Highway 80 for more than five hours.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Clayton Morby, 28, of Salem was heading east on County Highway A around 8:25 a.m. when he ran a stop sign.

A Kenworth tractor driven by Ryan Oberhoffer, 23, of Dubuque, was traveling south on Highway 80, hauling Freightliner water truck on a flatbed trailer. The Kenworth struck Morby’s Ford F550 on the driver’s side, sending the truck airborne. The Ford struck a power pole before landing on the banks of the Little Platte River, while the jackknifed semi came to rest on the east side of the road.

An International semi driven by 66-year-old Charles Johnson of Dubuque was heading north and snagged the downed power lines, bringing them down on top of a Buick Lucerne driven by Janice Staskal, 79, of Lancaster, who was following the truck.

Firefighters extricated Morby, who was flown to a hospital in Madison. Oberhoffer was taken to Southwest Health Center in Platteville with unspecified injuries.

Staskal and Johnson were not injured and their vehicles sustained minor damages. Everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt, according to the sheriff's office.

The highway was closed until about 2 p.m. as crews removed the heavily-damaged trucks and utility workers restored electricity service.