Zac James Shipley and Brody Taylor Edmonds had a lot in common.

Each was a “ball of energy.” They enjoyed singing and dancing. Both 3 years old, their love of life was evident in their smiles and laughter.

While neither boy knew the other, they would share an almost identical fate. They died nearly two weeks apart — Zac on Feb. 4, Brody, Feb. 19 — in similar “frontover” car accidents where they were inadvertently run over by slow-moving vehicles driven by a parent.

In the days since the tragedies, parents Ian Shipley and Esmi Rosales-Cruz of Kenosha and Crystal and Justin Edmonds of Pleasant Prairie have come forward to share their stories with the hope they can help prevent other families from going through what they are now.

‘Zac’

Rosales-Cruz said her son Zac was a ball of energy, a very “on-the-go” kind of kid. He could “go, go, go, go, go, go” for hours.

“He would eat dinner and then start running laps around the table. He was loud…was always making some kind of noise – laughing, giggling, screaming,” she said.

On Feb. 4, Zac was particularly excited as he, his sister Zoa, 5, and little brother Wesley, 8 months, were promised a trip to Monkey Joe’s and then Downtown to see the ice sculptures, said their dad Ian Shipley.

It was day that was to be packed with all the activity a little boy could want. The promise of a fun-filled day, however, turned tragic.

As Shipley slowly pulled his vehicle, a Jeep Renegade, out to the driveway, the front end facing alleyway, Shipley said it went over what felt like “a little bump” as it inched forward. The sensation was unusual, but there had also been ice and snow built up and Shipley thought that’s what the bump was.

As they would always do, Shipley had his children wait in the kitchen by the back door of their home in the 6100 block of 11th Ave. Rosales-Cruz had already left for work.

Shipley said he always scanned in the direction of the gate that leads to the driveway to make sure his children didn’t come out until they were told. He went around looking for them and when he turned around, to his horror, he saw his son face down in the driveway.

His mind racing, Shipley rushed to pick up Zac’s motionless body and brought him back indoors.

“And, I knew he was not OK,” he said, his voice trembling.

Shipley could barely think as fumbled his phone dialing 911 for help. When police and paramedics arrived, he and the children were sequestered to a room, as they worked to try to save the boy, but were unsuccessful.

Both parents said they did not know why Zac, who had never gone past the gate while waiting to be told they could go inside the car, left to go outside. The other two children remained in the kitchen.

They said that, perhaps, it was the excitement of getting out of the house that led their son, who stood less than 3-feet tall, to rush out in front of the Jeep, which with its large wheels, sits high off the ground, said Rosales Cruz.

The family no longer owns the Jeep, which they have since sold. They’ve purchased a Rav-4, which they say offers improved sight-lines, especially in the front. And they no longer park in the driveway, opting to have their vehicle on the street in front of their home.

Shipley said that if he could see his son again he would tell him he was sorry and hug him.

“I would just keep saying, ‘I love you,’” he said.

‘Brody’

Brody Taylor Edmonds had a smile that was like sunshine, said his mother, Crystal Edmonds.

“Oh, my God, he lit up the room,” she said. “He was always smiling … Never had a bad day.”

Brody loved dancing, riding horses and playing with his cats and ferret, especially the ferret.

“The two of them would get into so much mischief together,” she said. When he wasn’t getting into trouble, he would help his mom vacuum and sweep and pick up. He liked cleaning.

“He would go to work with me,” said Edmonds, who professionally restores car interiors. “I do that for dealerships. I was doing a lot of campers and Brody would always come to work with me. He was my buddy.”

On Feb. 19, the lives of Crystal, husband Justin and their family of six children would change forever. That morning, they were preparing for what they always do on Sundays – grocery shopping, Edmonds said. They were moving vehicles from the garage to the driveway, so that Justin could back-in his one-ton truck later when they returned. It was idling, she said.

Brody was in the garage, she said, while her husband was loading her mother into the truck, which was still in the garage. Her husband then walked around the front of the truck and got in. Edmonds was standing behind the truck. Their other children were either in the doorway to the garage or behind their mother.

“And, within that split second Brody ran in front of the truck from the garage,” she said.

The young boy had been chasing after his blue Paw Patrol ball when the impact occurred, she said.

“Brody died instantly. He had no clue what had happened. No clue. The only thing he knows is that he was chasing after his ball,” she said. “And that was it.”

She said the truck had moved about foot or two and had run over the boy. Edmonds said she immediately grabbed her son out from underneath the truck and handed him over to her husband who was in tears and drove to the village’s Fire Station 1 nearby to seek help. Meanwhile, she called 911.

“I told them what was going on and how bad it was,” she said. Paramedics at the fire station transported Brody to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital and the Flight For Life helicopter was standing by.

“We were there for just a short time and they pronounced him gone,” she said. Her son had multiple injuries, including traumatic brain injury, a broken neck and a punctured lung, among others.

When the accident occurred, her son did not yell out or say anything.

“It was that quick,” she said. “It was a split second.”

Reaching out

After Zac’s death, Rosales-Cruz said she wanted desperately to bring public awareness to the things that parents and others could do to help further prevent deaths due to frontover accidents.

On the day her son died, as she was leaving the hospital, she sat in her Highlander and stared out at her front windshield.

“I realized that if my son was two feet in front of my car and I had to pull forward, I wouldn’t see him,” she said. “That’s for any child that was his height.”

She said that “a million questions” also raced through her mind from how her son was able to get out into the path of the Jeep to just how or if her fiancé saw him before he was struck. Her initial reaction was that it would never happen to her.

“But I can’t say that it would have never happened to me because this horrific accident happens to thousands of parents,” she said.

Front-over deaths on the rise

In fact, according to KidsAndCars.org, a national nonprofit organization advocating to save the lives of children and pets in and around vehicles, frontover accidents are responsible for 366 deaths and 15,000 injuries annually, based on data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s April 2018 report.

About 75 percent of the incidents involved a larger size vehicle, such as a truck, a van or an SUV. In 61 percent of the cases in which the driver was identified, the accident involved a parent or someone who knew the child and who was behind the wheel.

The group’s data analysis of front-over fatalities also shows that they are on the rise. From 1989-1998, just 15 deaths were recorded. That, however, jumped to 304 from 1999-2008 and 575 from 2009-2018. The group believes that the data available also represents and undercount of such accidents.

About 93 percent of frontover accident victims are children under 6 years old, a group that has does not understand when they’re in danger. Young children also do not recognize boundaries, such as driveways, streets and yards, among others, according to the group.

The group said that among the circumstances under which frontover accidents commonly occur include:

Bye-bye Syndrome: A child exits the home unnoticed and follows a parent or loved one into the driveway without their knowledge;

Parking lot dart outs: Children run out in front of a slow-moving vehicle in the parking lot and the driver does not see them or does not have time to stop before hitting the child;

Playing in the driveway, front yard, cul-de-sac or apartment complex parking lot.

Reports suggest the growth in frontover accidents has coincided with increase in size and weight of vehicles and that the preference for larger vehicles, such as trucks and SUV’s over sedans, continues to rise.

The group supports federal legislation to prevent front-moving crashes and has called on automakers to install technology – whether front-end cameras, sensors or some other device – that would remedy blind zones around vehicles.

Families hope to meet

Rosales-Cruz said until her son died she had not been aware of the number of children who were killed as a result of frontover accidents. She had just begun to put together her campaign when Brody Edmonds died and wants to reach out to Brody’s family.

Last week, Rosales-Cruz contacted a sister of Crystal Edmonds offering her sympathy and understanding of their situation as she and Shipley continue mourning their own son’s death. She hopes to meet with them at some point.

“We are all in the same shoes,” said Rosales-Cruz.

Edmonds said she agrees with Rosales-Cruz that parents ought to know as much as they can to help prevent such tragedies from occurring.

“We all need to take the time to just slow down and walk around our cars before you go,” she said. “If we can prevent one family from going through this and saving one child’s life, it’s worth it.”