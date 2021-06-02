Two men have died since Saturday in the Racine County Jail

A spokesman for the Racine Police Department confirmed that James had died, but said the circumstances of his death could not be shared.

According to a Wednesday morning news release: "During his time in the jail, based upon his recent suicide attempt, the suspect was placed on suicide close watch in a high visibility cell. During this same time, the suspect engaged in multiple acts of self-harm where he would, amongst other acts, violently smash his head into a concrete wall. On one occasion, the suspect’s self-harming behavior was serious enough that the Sheriff’s Office transported the suspect to a hospital for additional medical attention."

On Tuesday night, the RCSO reported, James again "was again smashing his head into a concrete wall so violently that it was audible to jail staff. When the jail staff took steps to medically evaluate the suspect and prevent him from harming himself, he experienced a medical event which led to him becoming unresponsive. Medical staff, which was present and standing by, immediately provided medical care and additional emergency personnel were summoned to the jail. Ultimately, the suspect did not regain consciousness, and he was pronounced dead."

According to the RCSO, all jail staff who attended to James immediately before his death have been placed on administrative leave.