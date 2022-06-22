Two Racine teens charged with killing 14-year-old boy

RACINE — Two teens already facing charges for a February attempted shooting have been charged with murdering a 14-year-old in March.

Emonjae James Kinney, 16, of the 1100 block of Park Ave., was charged with a felony count of first-degree intentional homicide and discharge firearm from vehicle.

Micah T. Lminggio, 15, of the 3200 block of Kinzie Ave., was charged with a felony count of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime.

Kinney is accused of firing the shots that killed Eugene “J.R.” T. Henderson in March, with Lmniggio facing charges for his alleged association with the killing.

Henderson was a quiet kid with an immense talent for football, one of his former coaches told The Journal Times. A GoFundMe page to support his family raised more than $11,500.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 10:25 p.m. on March 13, officers were sent to the 1800 block of Mead Street for a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a Chrysler with Henderson in the passenger seat suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

He later was transported via Flight for Life to a Milwaukee area hospital, but died.

Windows were shattered from bullet damage.

Officers spoke to witnesses of the incident. One said they saw the driver of a black SUV stick his arm out the window and shot twice before fleeing. Another witness said they heard of a crash, and an officer noticed a light pole that was torn from the ground lying across the sidewalk.

An investigator interviewed a passenger of the Chrysler who said that a vehicle pulled up on their left side and fired shots through the driver's side and back windows. The vehicle then sped off northbound.

The investigator reviewed video that showed the Chrysler and the dark SUV. The SUV was identified as a blue Ford Edge.

During the course of the investigation, the Ford Edge was located at the 3200 block of Kinzie Avenue, and had front end damage consistent with hitting a pole. Officers noticed two individuals exit the residence and head toward the car. One of them was identified as Lminggio. Inside the car was an iPhone that belonged to Kinney. Location data showed it was in the area of the shooting during the incident. It also had a video of Kinney brandishing a gun a few days before the shooting.

The investigator spoke with a person who said that he was in the Ford Edge with Lminggio, Kinney and another person during the shooting. He said Lminggio was the driver and Kinney fired shots from the Ford Edge into a vehicle before they fled.

Lminggio, Kinney and Lminggio's younger brother, Micah T. Lminggio, 15, are all facing charges related to a February shooting.

The Lminggio brothers and Kinney are associated with the Dirty P gang.

Kinney was given a $500,000 cash bond and Lminggio was given a $300,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. Both have a preliminary hearing on June 29 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0