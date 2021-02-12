U.S. Attorney Scott Blader announces resignation

Biden has nominated federal appeals court Judge Merrick Garland to be the next U.S. attorney general. His nomination has not yet received a confirmation vote in the Senate, but hearings are set to begin on Feb. 22.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Blader’s resignation would be effective as of 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 26.

Myra Longfield, spokesperson for the office, said it’s not yet known who will lead the office in the interim until a permanent successor is appointed by Biden. That decision comes from the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., she said, which has not indicated yet who will be in charge. But Longfield said it’s likely to be a person on the current staff.

Blader was not immediately available for comment Thursday morning. Blader is the former Waushara County district attorney, a post he had held for about 10 years before being appointed U.S. attorney. Before that, Blader was a private practice lawyer in Wautoma. He received his law degree from Marquette University in 1999.

In a statement, Blader called serving as U.S. attorney “the most rewarding experience of my professional career” and thanked Sessions and now-former U.S. Attorney William Barr for their support.