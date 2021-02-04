 Skip to main content
U.S. Marshals arrest teen wanted for targeted fatal shooting at Fox River Mall
A U.S. Marshals' Fugitive Task Force on Thursday arrested a 17-year-old wanted for the targeted shooting that left one person dead and another wounded at the Fox River Mall outside of Appleton.

Dezman V. Ellis was taken into custody at a Des Moines, Iowa, residence about 3:30 p.m. by the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, which became part of the investigation Monday, according to the Grand Chute Police Department. Ellis faces tentative charges of first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

The two victims of the shooting at the Fox River Mall's food court Sunday afternoon were targeted, authorities said. Jovanni J. Frausto, 19, died as a result of injuries sustained in the shooting. The other victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital and later released.

Police arrest 4, identify teen sought in targeted fatal shooting at Fox River Mall

Grand Chute police contacted U.S. Marshals for help in finding Ellis after learning he had fled the area and was heading out of state, Officer Travis Waas, Grand Chute police spokesperson, said.

Ellis was arrested after an "exhaustive, around-the-clock" investigation by the U.S. Marshals' Fugitive Task Force, Waas said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

