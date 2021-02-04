U.S. Marshals arrest teen wanted for targeted fatal shooting at Fox River Mall

A U.S. Marshals' Fugitive Task Force on Thursday arrested a 17-year-old wanted for the targeted shooting that left one person dead and another wounded at the Fox River Mall outside of Appleton.

Dezman V. Ellis was taken into custody at a Des Moines, Iowa, residence about 3:30 p.m. by the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, which became part of the investigation Monday, according to the Grand Chute Police Department. Ellis faces tentative charges of first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.