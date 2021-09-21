U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visits UW-Madison

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visited the UW-Madison campus Monday as part of his “Return to School Road Trip” across the Midwest to talk up the Biden administration’s efforts to get students back into classrooms safely.

“The return to school this year is more special than ever, after many of our nation’s students have been disconnected from their peers, educators, classrooms, school communities and learning routines for over a year,” Cardona said in a statement.

Cardona took no questions from media at the UW-Madison event.

The five-state tour kicked off earlier in the day at an Eau Claire elementary school for a “Return to School” pep rally. The tour will include stops in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Michigan, with each school visit centering around a theme, such as family literacy and tribal colleges.

At UW-Madison, the focus was on public service.