UCLA dean Jennifer Mnookin named UW-Madison's next chancellor

The University of Wisconsin Board of Regents has selected Jennifer Mnookin as the next chancellor to lead UW-Madison.

Mnookin, law school dean at the University of California Los Angeles, was unanimously approved as UW-Madison's 30th chancellor, the regents announced in a Monday news release. Her appointment will take effect Aug. 4.

Mnookin said in a statement she is "absolutely thrilled to have this opportunity to lead UW-Madison."

“I deeply admire UW-Madison's dual commitment to educational access and research excellence, as well as its mission to serve and to contribute to the state as a whole," Mnookin said. "I’m both humbled by and grateful for the confidence that the Special Regent Committee and the regents are showing in me.”

Speaking at a public forum during her campus visit earlier this month, Mnookin praised the Wisconsin Idea, the university's belief that Wisconsin's higher education system exists to provide benefits beyond the classroom.

"I think UW-Madison has the chance to sell that vision for what a public university is and can be as a national and even global model," she said on May 3. "I think this university already does that to a considerable degree but I think there's an opportunity to sell and celebrate that as a real national model for why public universities matter."

While UW-Madison's 45,000 students marks a considerable increase from the roughly 1,350 students at UCLA's law school, regents and members of the chancellor search committee said they were impressed with Mnookin's efforts to increase campus diversity and set fundraising records at UCLA.

“Collaborative leadership is at (Mnookin's) core, and she has extensive prior experience with shared governance," said Susan Hagness, vice chair of the search committee. "She brings vision, high energy, a deep appreciation of the Wisconsin Idea, a passion for students who are at the heart of all that we do, a genuine commitment to fostering an inclusive campus, and an impressive understanding of the opportunities before us.”

Karen Walsh, regent vice president and chair of the chancellor search committee, said Mnookin's "passion for public higher education, her vision for its future and the crucial challenges it faces were so impressive."

"The choice of leader for our flagship is one of the most important tasks regents can face," Walsh said. "We were fortunate to have the help of an outstanding search committee and valuable campus participation, both of which were crucial to the process. Dean Mnookin is a collaborative, visionary leader for whom student success and the Wisconsin Idea will be paramount.”

Mnookin spent the last 17 years teaching law at UCLA, including the last six years as dean of the law school. Before moving to California in 2005, she taught at the University of Virginia and Harvard.

She earned a bachelor's degree in social studies from Harvard, a law degree from Yale and a Ph.D. in science studies from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Mnookin was among five finalists to visit campus, meet with campus officials and answer questions in public forums earlier this month. Other finalists included Ann Cudd, provost at the University of Pittsburgh; Marie Lynn Miranda, a University of Notre Dame statistics professor and former provost; Daniel Reed, a University of Utah computer science professor and former provost; and John Karl Scholz, provost at UW-Madison.

The finalists emerged from an applicant pool that included 37 candidates. Of those, 16 self-reported as a person of color and seven were women, according to System data provided in response to a Wisconsin State Journal records request.

Outgoing Chancellor Rebecca Blank departs this summer to become the president of Northwestern University. Her last day is May 31.

Scholz, the only chancellor finalist currently with UW-Madison will take on the role a interim chancellor after Blank's departure and until Mnookin's first day.

