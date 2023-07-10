A Northwoods League umpire killed in a car crash will be remembered Tuesday prior to the Madison Mallards' home game.

Conor McKenzie, 29, of Deatsville, Alabama, was a passenger in a truck that rolled over Sunday afternoon on Interstate 39 in Waushara County.

McKenzie was on his way to Madison for Sunday's game between the Mallards and Wausau Woodchucks. The two teams had played Saturday in Wausau, where McKenzie worked behind the plate in a 13-3 win by the Mallards, according to a box score posted on the Northwoods League website.

Sunday's game was postponed and is rescheduled for 6:05 p.m. Aug. 1, at Warner Park.

The Mallards were scheduled to play the Rafters in Wisconsin Rapids on Monday and return to Madison to host the Rafters at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday, when a moment of silence is scheduled prior to the game, said Samantha Rubin, the Mallards' general manager.

Also injured in the crash were two other umpires who had worked Saturday's game with McKenzie.

The State Patrol said Andrew Thomas, 31, of Bellflower, California, was driving the truck when it rolled over between Hancock and Plainfield just before noon. McKenzie was thrown from the vehicle, while Thomas and Andrew Chumley, 21, of Kingwood, Texas, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to UW Hospital in Madison.

It remains unclear what led to the crash, which is under investigation and includes an accident reconstruction effort that could help determine whether charges or some other enforcement action is warranted, according to the State Patrol.

McKenzie joined the Northwoods League in 2019 and worked close to 350 Northwoods League games, the most in league history. He also was on the field for each all-star game and postseason during his four previous seasons in the league.

“Conor was an amazing man with a heart of gold and a personality to match,” Larry Rose, the Northwoods League umpire supervisor, said in a statement. “He had a special zest for life that’s unmatched. The Northwoods League lost not just an umpire but a dear member of our family. He will be missed in many, many ways but never forgotten.”

The league also was scheduled to remember McKenzie with a moment of silence before all of Monday night's 11 games.