'Unimaginable tragedy' is avoided: 19-year-old arrested for attempted kidnapping in DeForest, police say

A 19-year-old was charged Friday with stalking and attempted kidnapping after police say he parked outside outside a young woman's house in DeForest with a semi-automatic rifle, handcuffs and a plan to sexually assault her and threaten to kill her, according to writings obtained by officers.

"We were able to stop an unimaginable tragedy," village of DeForest Police Chief James Olson said Friday in a press conference.

Gabriel S. Savage, 19, of DeForest, is facing two felony charges stemming from the March 20 incident in which he attempted to kidnap a young woman that he had an infatuation with while they were in high school together, according to a probably cause statement from DeForest police. The young woman told police she barely knew him.

Savage was in the Dane County Jail Friday after a judge assigned him a $15,000 cash bail during his initial appearance.

DeForest police responded to a 911 caller who reported a suspicious vehicle on Meadow Lane near Woodvale Drive in the village of DeForest around 10 p.m. March 20, Olson said.

Officers found Savage alone in the car dressed in all black clothing, Olson said. The vehicle was parked on the wrong side of the street with its lights off.

When talking with Savage, officers saw an AR-style, semi-automatic rifle in the front passenger compartment of the vehicle, Olson said. While searching the vehicle, officers also found ammunition and two pairs of handcuffs.

Savage had roughly 180 rounds of rifle ammunition in his pockets and more than 90 additional rounds in the vehicle, according to the criminal complaint filed against him. He claimed he was just out driving and had the gun for his own protection.

Savage was initially arrested for operating while under the influence of prescription medications and having a firearm while under the influence, Olson said.

During the arrest, Savage was acting lethargic and told officer he had taken six pills of Lorazepam, a sedative, according to the probable cause statement.

Savage has multiple mental health conditions and made statements in 2018 that he wanted to commit a school shooting, according to the criminal complaint. When his psychiatrist asked about those comments at the time, he remarked that "nothing would happen if he got laid," the complaint states.

Later, officers conducted a search of Savage's apartment in DeForest and found additional evidence that is now being analyzed. Police recovered writings by Savage that outlined a "detailed plan to cause harm to an individual" whom the subject knew, Olson said. The writings demonstrated a "clear and present danger" to that person, Olson added.

Some of the handwritten papers talked about crushing up drugs in a beverage and offering the drink to a young woman so she became unconscious, holding the woman at gunpoint and threatening to kill her, and sexually assaulting her, according to the probable cause statement.

Savage's mother told officers that her son had an infatuation with a young woman that he had gone to school with since 7th grade, the statement says. His mother turned over a notebook, written by Savage, to police that included the young woman's name and her address. Savage's parents also found a knife and two more sets of handcuffs in their son's vehicle, according to the statement.

The young woman told police she knew Savage, but only talked with him a couple of times over their multiple years in school together, according to the statement. She was home when police say Savage was outside waiting in the car on her street.

Olson said the investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information about the incident is asked to call DeForest police at 608-846-6756 or the department's anonymous tip line at 608-846-6771.

