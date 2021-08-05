UnityPoint Health-Meriter joins other hospitals in requiring COVID-19 vaccine for workers

UnityPoint Health on Thursday joined other health care systems in Madison and around Wisconsin in announcing a COVID-19 vaccination requirement for employees.

The move came as Wisconsin reported 1,573 new cases of COVID-19, the most since late January, for a daily average of 1,000, the highest since early February. Most of the recent wave stems from the contagious delta variant of the coronavirus and inadequate vaccination levels, health officials say.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association said 388 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday, up from 74 on July 6.

Iowa-based UnityPoint Health, which owns Meriter Hospital in Madison, said its 33,0000 workers must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1. Employees can request an exemption for medical or religious reasons. Pregnant workers are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated but can get a temporary deferral.