University of Notre Dame will require COVID-19 vaccines for all students next fall

The University of Notre Dame will require all students to receive COVID-19 vaccinations in order to enroll in classes next school year.

Students in undergraduate, graduate and professional programs must be fully inoculated “as a condition of enrollment for the 2021–22 academic year,” the school announced on its website Wednesday.

The private university just outside South Bend, Ind., is among the first schools in the country to mandate shots. Many colleges, including the largest institutions in Illinois, have so far refrained from requiring vaccination, saying instead that students and employees are strongly encouraged to sign up.

“We will, of course, accommodate documented medical and religious exemptions,” Notre Dame said on its website. “We will also offer a way to be vaccinated for those who are unable to obtain a vaccination prior to arriving for the fall semester or whose vaccination is not recognized by the state of Indiana.”

The decision from Notre Dame follows similar moves by Rutgers, Cornell and Brown and Northeastern universities.