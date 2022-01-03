'Untapped market': Wisconsin seeks to boost agricultural exports by nearly $1 billion

Eyeing opportunities to sell Wisconsin-grown and processed products from the United Kingdom to Southeast Asia, a new state initiative seeks to boost agricultural exports over the next five years by nearly $1 billion.

A recently approved $5 million program tasks two state agencies with promoting Wisconsin agricultural products abroad, setting a goal of increasing export values 25% by 2026. The money could fund trade missions, one-on-one consulting, efforts to identify new exporters and new markets, and other promotional activities for Wisconsin ag products.

The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. will work together on a plan to grow international demand, which has been been relatively flat in recent years.

DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski said Wisconsin builds from a strong base: The state ranks 13th in agricultural exports and leads the country in categories like ginseng roots, cranberries, raw fur skins and bull semen.

“Agricultural exports are really important for Wisconsin’s agriculture economy,” he said. “It has consistently been important, and I think it’s going to continue to be important and actually grow in importance.”

Supported by a broad coalition of industry groups, the program — dubbed the Wisconsin Initiative on Agricultural Exports — was initially funded by the 2021-23 biennial budget and further authorized by legislation Gov. Tony Evers signed in early December.

Chad Zuleger, associate director of government affairs for the Dairy Business Association, said there were times he thought the program might not pass “because of some of the partisanship” in state politics, but it eventually received unanimous support in the state Legislature.

“You really can’t find something that everybody’s going to coalesce around,” he said. “You just can’t maintain the status quo, you got to find new opportunities and maximize those in order to be successful. I think Wisconsin got this one dead-on right.”

Shullsburg Creamery exports a variety of its own cheese as well as products from artisan cheesemakers, primarily to the Middle East, Japan and Central America, said Jennifer Digman, special products ideation and export coordinator for the Lafayette County-based cheesemaker.

Whenever demand for dairy products dips in the United States, foreign markets help to keep money coming in for farmers, cheesemakers and other dairy processors, she said.

“There’s a lot of benefit there,” Digman said about the new export initiative. “But it’s not just going to help Shullsburg — we’re just a small part of that — it’s going to help, I think, a lot of the small cheesemakers. That is just going to make us stronger as a whole.”

Export data

Agriculture is a $104.8 billion industry in Wisconsin. In 2020, the state exported $3.37 billion worth of food, forestry and other agricultural products.

Between 2016 and 2020, the value of agricultural exports had generally held steady, with the five-year high coming in 2017 at $3.52 billion. Romanski said the international market has been hurt in recent years by the pandemic and trade disputes resulting in tariffs and retaliatory tariffs.

At $1.2 billion worth of products purchased in 2020, Canada is Wisconsin’s largest agricultural trading partner. It was followed by China at $274.7 million, Japan at $176.8 million, South Korea at $173.4 million, and Mexico at $169.8 million.

The goal of growing by 25% will be based on the year-end value of ag exports for 2021. By the end of September, exports were up about 18% year-to-date compared to 2020.

Despite dairy accounting for about half of the state’s overall agricultural economy, a category referred to as “miscellaneous food,” which includes food like sauces, mustards, ice cream and soups, led Wisconsin in exports for 2020.

New initiative

The state has already been supporting Wisconsin companies seeking to sell ag goods overseas through DATCP’s International Agribusiness Center, which provides technical consulting, identifies potential markets and offers other services.

A “really important component” of the $5 million in state funding is its flexibility, Romanski said.

Typically, the agribusiness center receives federal dollars or money from third-party organizations earmarked to a specific product or to go after a specific country, he said. The state money widens the scope of activities the center can engage in, Romanski said.

“We can be strategic in finding other types of products or other countries that we can now approach that we might not have been able to with the narrower source of funding,” he said.

The state Legislature gave direction that half the $5 million should be spend on promoting dairy and $1.25 million each on meat and crops. To grow exports by a quarter, it will be important to both strengthen existing foreign markets and expand into new countries, Romanski said, while also increasing the number of Wisconsin companies exporting.

As an example, Romanski said there’s opportunities to make inroads in the post-Brexit United Kingdom, which imports a majority of its food. Zuleger, of the Dairy Business Association, said “for whatever reason” demand for mozzarella cheese is growing fast in Southeast Asia.

“I get excited about the opportunity to really go after the export markets,” Zuleger said.

John Umhoefer, executive director of the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, said making the switch from solely selling domestically to internationally can be a “barrier” for cheesemakers.

“To us, one of the big functions this legislation can provide is personal hands-on assistance with our cheesemakers to help them understand all the logistics and to work through the logistics and paperwork to move products overseas,” Umhoefer said.

Exporter experience

Getting into exporting isn’t necessarily hard, said Shullsburg’s Digman, but there’s a learning curve from country-specific paperwork to ensuring products are culturally and religiously appropriate.

For example, Digman said the size of refrigerators in some countries is smaller than American fridges, requiring the cheese to be packaged in smaller quantities.

“When you’re looking at growing your customer base, it’s the biggest untapped market that we have for ag exports,” Digman said of exports.

Shawano-based Genex Cooperative is in the dairy and beef genetics industry, selling frozen bull semen for artificial inseminations throughout the world. The company sells millions of units annually, shipping approximately 65% to other countries, said Dean Gilge, vice president of international marketing for Genex.

Demand “continues to grow,” said Gilge, adding Genex plans to hire more employees at its Shawano and Watertown facilities where several hundred are already employed.

Wisconsin leads the country in the industry, exporting $160 million worth of bull semen in 2020, which was more than twice as much as the second ranked Ohio. International sales of Wisconsin bull semen nearly doubled in value between 2016 and 2020.

Gilge said he hopes to see the state further educate international buyers at trade shows on American cow genetics, which he called the “gold standard” because vast amounts of genetic data can predict traits like udder composition and eating efficiency.

“It’s a global competition for the genetics,” he said. “There is a bit of a threshold that you hit within the United States. The rest of the world is bigger than the United States, and that’s where a lot of money is made in the export market.”

