Untapped potential: Rooftop solar could meet 2/3 of Wisconsin's electricity needs, study finds

Wisconsin’s rooftops could support enough solar panels to meet two-thirds of the state’s electricity needs, generating more electricity than all fossil fuel sources combined last year.

Yet a new study predicts fewer than 2% of those panels are likely to be installed under current market conditions.

That’s because many people can’t afford the upfront costs of solar panels and lack financing options or don’t control their roofs — either because they rent or live in multifamily housing, according to a report released this week by the Public Service Commission.

The first such investigation in more than a decade, the study by the consulting firm Cadmus could inform how regulators determine what utilities allow their customers to do and how they compensate them for excess electricity, as well as how to allocate resources within the state’s $100 million energy-saving program.

Bigger rebates, incentives and leasing options would reduce upfront costs, though the report concludes the most effective strategy for accelerating adoption is a statewide policy requiring utilities to offer “net metering,” in which customers are credited for any excess energy sent to the grid and billed only for their net electricity use.

Sam Dunaiski, who directs Renew Wisconsin’s efforts to promote customer-owned renewable energy, called the findings “staggering” and said the report affirms his organization’s call for statewide net metering.

“To see there is so much potential there on the behind-the-meter side is really great to see,” Dunaiski said.

While the report demonstrates that rooftop photovoltaic (PV) solar is a viable clean-energy technology even in a northern state like Wisconsin, it also points to limitations, said Chelsea Chandler, director of climate solutions for Clean Wisconsin.

Even under the rosiest scenario, 98% of what’s possible is unlikely to be installed. Chandler said large-scale wind and solar farms, battery storage, energy efficiency and other solutions will also be needed to meet the governor’s goal of carbon-free electricity.

“We need a whole suite of carbon-free technologies,” Chandler said. “Because there are some of those barriers, we need to consider rooftop PV as one piece of the suite of strategies.”

Dane County leads state

To calculate potential, the authors used a model developed by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory that considers the amount of residential and commercial rooftop space, the strength of the sun’s rays at particular locations, and economic scenarios including net metering, financing options, rebates and tax incentives.

The study found enough unshaded roof space to support nearly 39,000 megawatts of solar-generation capacity — more than double Wisconsin’s total existing generation capacity. Those panels would generate more electricity than all the state’s coal and gas plants combined last year, meeting about two-thirds of projected demand in 2034.

But when economic factors are considered, the report’s authors concluded only 623 megawatts — the equivalent of about three utility-scale solar farms — are likely to be built in the next 12 years.

With 38.4 megawatts, Dane County roofs would account for nearly a fifth of the economically viable potential. Milwaukee County has the greatest technical potential — nearly 3,900 megawatts — but only about 9 megawatts of that is considered likely.

Single-family homes represent nearly two-thirds of the potential, which would be largely concentrated in urban areas, but the study found that nearly a quarter of those rooftops belong to low-income households that can’t afford the upfront cost, around $20,000 for a typical home.

The report examined the impact of four policy changes: increased state rebates, extending federal tax credits, low-interest financing and statewide net metering. Net metering was estimated to have the largest impact, boosting adoption by about 34%.

The study did not examine the cumulative impact of all four policies.

A separate Cadmus study found cost-effective energy-efficiency improvements could reduce overall electricity use by about 2% a year, though only about half of those savings would be realized under current policies.

Despite solar’s upfront costs, the report found residential and commercial rooftop solar is just as cost-effective as some of the more expensive energy-efficiency measures, such as heating and cooling equipment.

That’s in part because the study found cheaper natural gas and wholesale electricity prices — known as avoided costs — have lowered the value of energy-efficiency investments. And gains are increasingly hard to achieve as energy-sipping LED bulbs have become the standard, meaning much of the low-hanging fruit has been picked.

Plenty of work

Despite the barriers, solar installers say they don’t lack work.

“The phone’s been ringing more this year than any time since we started,” said Chad Sorenson, president and founder of SunPeak, a Madison company that specializes in the commercial sector, where corporations are increasingly focused on sustainability.

“The driving force is the ESG (environmental, social and governance) goals,” he said. “But it has to be done in the context of an acceptable return on investment.”

Sorenson agreed that better net-metering policies would improve that return, while the ability to lease panels — an issue that remains unsettled under state law — would open up the market to more nonprofit organizations that can’t benefit from federal tax credits. He would also like to see rebates set at levels where they don’t run out before the end of the year.

“Nobody wants to pay full retail if they think it’s going to be on sale next week,” he said.

Michael Reuter, partner and project manager for Midwest Solar Power, said he’s seen a steady increase in demand for residential solar over the past four years, even through the pandemic.

But he said consistent rules around permitting and hooking up to the grid would speed up the process, while universal net metering and better financing options would likely push more customers into the market.

While he agrees that Wisconsin’s “balkanized” market and limited rebates have dampened market potential, Nick Hylla, executive director of the Midwest Renewable Energy Association, said the study likely underestimates adoption rates because there is no single reliable data source on current rooftop solar capacity, which is currently estimated at just over 100 megawatts.

“I think we’ll blow the number away, though, as there is one common error in all historic modeling of solar PV adoption,” Hylla said. “It has always grown faster than we project.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.