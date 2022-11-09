Unusual circumstances lead to dropped charges in traffic-related death of unborn child

Vehicular homicide charges filed in March against a woman whose unborn child died after a one-car impaired driving crash on Madison's Far East Side in 2020 were dismissed Wednesday after a prosecutor said an apparent hole in state law would make the case all but impossible to prove.

Instead, Taylor B. Stewart, 27, of Janesville, pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless endangerment, for the danger her driving caused to others on the road, and was sentenced to three years of probation by Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds, who agreed to follow the terms of a plea agreement.

Stewart was alleged to have been driving under the influence of a controlled substance on Aug. 1, 2020, when she crashed her car at high speed into a tree in the 800 block of Atlas Avenue. According to court documents, Stewart, who was in the third trimester of pregnancy, sustained pelvic and leg fractures and was taken to UW Hospital, where doctors found her unborn child was also injured.

An emergency cesarean section was performed -- Stewart was unconscious and was unable to consent -- but the infant did not improve and was removed from life support four days later.

Stewart was charged in March with homicide by intoxicated driving and homicide by driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

In court Wednesday, Deputy District Attorney William Brown said the case presents an "extenuating set of facts" in part because Stewart's child died after being removed from her body, instead of in utero. She had been charged under a law that makes it a crime to cause the death of another person by intoxicated driving. A separate provision of the same law makes it a crime to cause the death of an unborn child by driving while impaired.

Under state law, in homicide statutes a human being is defined as "one who has been born alive."

Another state law that addresses death or harm to unborn children grants immunity from prosecution on a number of specified charges -- among them homicide by intoxicated driving -- to any woman whose own unborn child dies during what would be the commission of those crimes.

Once outside Stewart's body, the infant proved to be not viable, Brown said.

"It creates a conundrum as to whether the infant child was ever alive" as defined by the law, Brown said. "People will differ on that."

Stewart's attorney, Adam Welch, in a motion he filed in September seeking to dismiss the homicide charges against Stewart, said the law appears to allow the prosecution of women who are pregnant at the time of a crash, but whose fetus is removed and then subsequently dies, yet grants immunity to those whose fetus dies in utero.

"There is no legitimate difference between the choices or actions of these individuals that would justify prosecuting one group but not the other," Welch wrote. "One might argue that they have all made poor choices. But those whose injured fetuses are able to be emergently removed from the womb before dying are not any more deserving of punishment, not more in need of rehabilitation, and not more dangerous than those whose fetuses die on the way to the hospital."

Later he wrote, "the only difference is that after the accident, some of the fetuses are able to be removed from the womb alive and some are not. What occurs after the accident is entirely outside the control of the pregnant person and does not change the fact that these people are similarly situated and should be treated equally under the law."

At the time of the crash, Stewart was in the throes of an ongoing drug addiction. She was on probation for earlier felony retail theft convictions in Rock County. Following the crash, her probation was revoked and she was sentenced to prison.

Stewart is set to be released in August. After her release, the probation she received Wednesday for the crash will be served at the same time as her extended supervision from her theft sentences. She is barred from unsupervised contact with her four children, and has lost her parental rights to two of them.

She appeared in court Wednesday by video conference from Taycheedah Correctional Institution, preferring not to be brought to Madison so that classes and treatment she is getting at Taycheedah would not be interrupted.

Welch said the crimes on her record are all non-violent "low-level stuff" directly attributable to her drug addiction. The crash, he agreed, should be a "wake-up call" to Stewart, and "if that doesn't do it, nothing will."

Stewart said she has "really been trying to better myself as a person" through programs at Taycheedah.