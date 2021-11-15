Unvaccinated 15 times more likely to die from COVID-19 in Wisconsin

Wisconsin residents not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 were nearly five times more likely to become infected, 11 times more likely to be hospitalized with the disease and more than 15 times more likely to die from it in October than those fully vaccinated, the state Department of Health Services said Monday.
The findings came as the state's daily average of new COVID-19 cases rose to 2,862, near the recent peak of 2,942 on Sept. 20, as the delta variant of the coronavirus initially surged in Wisconsin. As of Monday, 1,127 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 887 in late October and 74 in early July, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.
Dane County's rate of new COVID-19 cases, which as of last week was the second-lowest in the state, has been increasing. As of Monday, the weekly rate was 180.5 cases per 100,000 people, up from 113 per 100,000 two weeks ago, when Public Health Madison and Dane County extended a mask order for indoor public spaces until Nov. 27 and said it wasn't planning to continue the mandate after that date.
People are also reading…
It was the fourth time the state health department has released monthly data comparing COVID-19 illness rates among the unvaccinated and the vaccinated.
Unvaccinated residents in October were 4.9 times more likely to get a COVID-19 infection, 10.8 more likely to be hospitalized with the disease and 15.2 times more likely to die from it than vaccinated residents.
In October, as the delta variant surge of the coronavirus continued to challenge Wisconsin, there were 2,255.1 COVID-19 cases, 132 hospitalizations and 27.3 deaths per 100,000 people not fully vaccinated, the state health department said. Among those fully vaccinated, there were 456.4 cases, 12.2 hospitalizations and 1.8 deaths per 100,000.
The statistics are age-adjusted because vaccination and disease rates vary among age groups.
Compared to September, when the differences between the two groups were similar, the case rate went down somewhat and the death rate went up slightly among both groups. The hospitalization rate climbed among the unvaccinated and decreased among the vaccinated.
Last week, eight of the state’s 72 counties — six of them in the northwest part of the state — had critically high activity levels, up from four counties the previous week.
Five of the eight counties have vaccination rates below the state average, with one similar to the average and two slightly above it.
Dane County, which has the state’s highest COVID-19 vaccination rate, and Menominee County, which has one of the highest vaccination rates, had the lowest case activity levels.